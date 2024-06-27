LIVE STREAMING - Les qualifs des 24H de Spa en direct !
Vivez en direct vidéo et en intégralité les qualifications des 24 Heures de Spa-Francorchamps 2024 ! La séance doit débuter à 20h35.
Quand ont lieu les 24H de Spa ?
- Date : samedi 29 et dimanche 30 juin 2024
- Départ : 16h30 (heure française)
Les horaires de toutes les séances
|
Date
|
Séance
|
Horaire (Fr)
|
Jeudi 27 juin
|
Essais libres
|
11h20
|
Jeudi 27 juin
|
Pré-qualifications
|
16h30
|
Jeudi 27 juin
|
Qualifications
|
20h35
|
Jeudi 27 juin
|
Essais nocturnes
|
22h25
|
Vendredi 28 juin
|
Super Pole Shootout
|
15h45
|
Vendredi 28 juin
|
Warm-up
|
20h10
|
Samedi 29 juin
|
Départ de la course
|
16h30
|
Dimanche 30 juin
|
Arrivée de la course
|
16h30
Les séances diffusées gratuitement
Photo de: SRO
Voici les différents lien de live streaming via Motorsport.tv :
Qualifications : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-qualifying/192376
Super Pole Shootout : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-super-pole-shootout/192377
Warm-up : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-warmup/192375
La course : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-race/192378
La liste des engagés
|
N°
|
Équipe
|
Voiture
|
Pilotes
|
Pro - 24 voitures
|
2
|
Mercedes-AMG Team
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Jules Gounon
Fabian Schiller
Luca Stolz
|
7
|
Comtoyou Racing
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Mattia Drudi
Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|
9
|
Boutsen VDS
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Thomas Drouet
Maximilian Gotz
Ulysse de Pauw
|
22
|
Schumacher CLRT
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Dorian Boccolacci
Ayhancan Guven
Laurin Heinrich
|
23
|
Phantom Global Racing
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Joel Eriksson
Jaxon Evans
Thomas Preining
|
28
|
HAAS RT
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Simon Gachet
Jan Heylen
Dennis Lind
|
32
|
Team WRT
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Sheldon van der Linde
Dries Vanthoor
Charles Weerts
|
34
|
Walkenhorst Motorsport
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Henrique Chaves
Ross Gunn
David Pittard
|
46
|
Team WRT
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Raffaele Marciello
Maxime Martin
Valentino Rossi
|
48
|
Mercedes-AMG Team
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Lucas Auer
Maro Engel
Daniel Morad
|
51
|
AF Corse
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon
Alessio Rovera
|
63
|
Iron Lynx
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Matteo Cairoli
Andrea Caldarelli
|
64
|
Proton Competition
|
Ford Mustang GT3
|
Christopher Mies
Dennis Olsen
Frederic Vervisch
|
71
|
AF Corse
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Vincent Abril
Thomas Neubauer
David Vidales
|
92
|
SSR Performance with Herberth
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jasmine
Frederic Makowiecki
|
96
|
Rutronik Racing
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Julien Andlauer
Sven Muller
Patric Niederhauser
|
98
|
Rowe Racing
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Philipp Eng
Marco Wittmann
Nick Yelloly
|
99
|
Tresor Attempto Racing
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Alex Aka
Ricardo Feller
Christopher Haase
|
130
|
Mercedes-AMG Team
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Ralf Aron
Daniel Juncadella
Frederik Vesti
|
159
|
Garage 59
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Tom Gamble
Benjamin Goethe
Dean MacDonald
|
163
|
Grasser Racing Team
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Marco Mapelli
Jordan Pepper
Franck Perera
|
911
|
Pure Rxcing
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Klaus Bachler
Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
|
992
|
HubAuto Racing
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Kevin Estre
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|
998
|
Rowe Racing
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Augusto Farfus
Dan Harper
Max Hesse
|
Gold - 6 voitures
|
25
|
Sainteloc Junior Team
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Paul Evrard
Gilles Magnus
Jim Pla
Ugo de Wilde
|
60
|
2 Seas Motorsport
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Isa Al Khalifa
Frank Bird
Martin Kodric
Lewis Williamson
|
77
|
Haupt Racing Team
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Michele Beretta
Arjun Maini
Jusuf Owega
|
88
|
Tresor Attempto Racing
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Glenn van Berlo
Lorenzo Ferrari
Leonardo Moncini
Lorenzo Patrese
|
111
|
CSA Racing
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Romain Carton
Adam Eteki
Arthur Rougier
Steven Palette
|
777
|
AlManar Racing
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Al Faisal Al Zubair
Dominik Baumann
Philip Ellis
Mikael Grenier
|
Silver - 10 voitures
|
3
|
GetSpeed
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Anthony Bartone
James Kell
Yannick Mattler
Aaron Walker
|
10
|
Boutsen VDS
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Sebastien Baud
Cesar Gazeau
Roee Meyuhas
Aurelien Panis
|
12
|
Comtoyou Racing
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Nicolas Baert
Erwan Bastard
Esteban Muth
Sebastian Ogaard
|
19
|
Grasser Racing Team
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Hugo Cook
Baptise Moulin
Mateo Llarena
Haytham Qarajouli
|
21
|
Comtoyou Racing
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Charles Clark
Sam Dejonghe
Matisse Lismont
Xavier Maassen
|
26
|
Sainteloc Junior Team
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Ivan Klymenko
Gilles Stadsbader
Marcus Paverud
Alban Varutti
|
35
|
Walkenhorst Motorsport
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Lorcan Hanafin
Romain Leroux
Maxime Robin
|
55
|
Dinamic GT
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Axel Blom
Marius Nakken
Theo Nouet
Jop Rappange
|
57
|
Winward Racing
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Daan Arrow
Colin Caresani
Tanart Sathienthirakul
|
90
|
Madpanda Motorsport
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Patrick Assenheimer
Karol Basz
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Alain Valente
|
Bronze - 21 voitures
|
5
|
Optimum Motorsport
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Ben Barnicoat
Shaun Balfe
Sam Neary
Ruben del Sarte
|
8
|
Kessel Racing
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Daniele Di Amato
David Fumanelli
Nicolo Rosi
Niccolo Schiro
|
11
|
Comtoyou Racing
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Kobe Pauwels
Dante Rappange
Job van Uitert
John de Wilde
|
27
|
Optimum Motorsport
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Rob Bell
Ollie Millroy
Mark Radcliffe
Fran Rueda
|
30
|
OQ by Oman Racing
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Sam De Haan
Jens Klingmann
Calan Williams
|
36
|
Walkenhorst Motorsport
|
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|
Tim Creswick
Bijoy Garg
Ben Green
Mex Jansen
|
52
|
AF Corse
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Andrea Bertolini
Jef Machiels
Louis Machiels
Tommaso Mosca
|
54
|
Dinamic GT
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Marvin Dienst
Guilherme Oliveira
Philipp Sager
Christopher Zochling
|
66
|
Tresor Attempto Racing
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Max Hofer
Andrey Mukovoz
Alexey Nesov
Dylan Pereira
|
72
|
Barwell Motorsport
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Patrick Kujala
Mattia Michelotto
Gabriel Rindone
Casper Stevenson
|
74
|
Kessel Racing
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
John Hartshorne
Chandler Hull
Phil Keen
Ben Tuck
|
78
|
Barwell Motorsport
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Ricky Collard
Antoine Doquin
Sandy Mitchell
|
80
|
Lionspeed GP with Herberth
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Antares Au
Alexander Fach
Alessio Picariello
Martin Rump
|
83
|
Iron Dames
|
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|
91
|
Herberth Motorsport
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Ralf Bohn
Alfred Renauer
Robert Renauer
Morris Schuring
|
93
|
Tempesta Racing
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Eddie Cheever III
Chris Froggatt
Jonathan Hui
Lilou Wadoux
|
97
|
Rutronik Racing
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Dustin Blattner
Loek Hartog
Dennis Marschall
Zacharie Robichon
|
158
|
Garage 59
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
James Baldwin
Nicolai Kjærgaard
Chris Salkeld
Mark Sansom
|
188
|
Garage 59
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Marvin Kirchhofer
Louis Prette
Miguel Ramos
Adam Smalley
|
333
|
Rinaldi Racing
|
Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Fabrizio Crestani
Felipe Fernandez Laser
Christian Hook
David Perel
|
991
|
Century Motorsport
|
BMW M4 GT3
|
Pedro Ebrahim
Darren Leung
Connor De Phillippi
Toby Sowery
|
Pro-Am - 6 voitures
|
4
|
CrowdStrike Racing
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Colin Braun
Nicky Catsburg
Ian James
George Kurtz
|
16
|
Uno Racing Team
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Indy Dontje
David Pun
RIO
Kevin Tse
|
38
|
HAAS RT
|
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|
Julius Adomavicius
Olivier Bertels
Armand Fumal
Brad Schumacher
|
61
|
Earl Bamber Motorsport
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Earl Bamber
Adrian D’Silva
Brendon Leitch
Kerong Li
|
100
|
Team RJN
|
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Alex Buncombe
Chris Buncombe
Josh Caygill
Jann Mardenborough
|
888
|
Triple Eight JMR
|
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|
Prince Jefri Ibrahim
Martin Konrad
Jordan Love
Alexander Sims
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Mikkelsen fragile leader d'un Rallye de Pologne faussé par le public
Photos - GP des Pays-Bas 2024 - Vendredi à Assen
Márquez ne se sent "pas coupable" du divorce entre Ducati et Pramac
Bagnaia déjà au-dessus du lot et avec le record en poche
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments