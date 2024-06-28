Toutes les séries

GTWCE Endurance 24 Heures de Spa

LIVE STREAMING - La Super Pole des 24H de Spa en direct !

Vivez en direct vidéo et en intégralité la lutte finale pour la pole position des 24 Heures de Spa-Francorchamps 2024 ! La séance doit débuter à 16h15.

Basile Davoine

Quand ont lieu les 24H de Spa ?

  • Date : samedi 29 et dimanche 30 juin 2024
  • Départ : 16h30 (heure française)

Les horaires de toutes les séances

Date
Séance
Horaire (Fr)
Jeudi 27 juin
Essais libres
11h20
Jeudi 27 juin
Pré-qualifications
16h30
Jeudi 27 juin
Qualifications
20h35
Jeudi 27 juin
Essais nocturnes
22h25
Vendredi 28 juin
Super Pole Shootout
15h45
Vendredi 28 juin
Warm-up
20h10
Samedi 29 juin
Départ de la course
16h30
Dimanche 30 juin
Arrivée de la course
16h30

Les séances diffusées gratuitement

#163 GRT - Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Jordan Pepper, Franck Perera, Marco Mapelli

Photo de: SRO

Voici les différents lien de live streaming via Motorsport.tv :

Qualifications : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-qualifying/192376 

Super Pole Shootout : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-super-pole-shootout/192377 

Warm-up : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-warmup/192375 

La course : https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-race/192378 

La liste des engagés
Équipe
Voiture
Pilotes
Pro - 24 voitures
2
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Jules Gounon
Fabian Schiller
Luca Stolz
7
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Mattia Drudi
Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
9
Boutsen VDS
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Thomas Drouet
Maximilian Gotz
Ulysse de Pauw
22
Schumacher CLRT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Dorian Boccolacci
Ayhancan Guven
Laurin Heinrich
23
Phantom Global Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Joel Eriksson
Jaxon Evans
Thomas Preining
28
HAAS RT
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Simon Gachet
Jan Heylen
Dennis Lind
32
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
Sheldon van der Linde
Dries Vanthoor
Charles Weerts
34
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Henrique Chaves
Ross Gunn
David Pittard
46
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
Raffaele Marciello
Maxime Martin
Valentino Rossi
48
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Lucas Auer
Maro Engel
Daniel Morad
51
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon
Alessio Rovera
63
Iron Lynx
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Mirko Bortolotti
Matteo Cairoli
Andrea Caldarelli
64
Proton Competition
Ford Mustang GT3
Christopher Mies
Dennis Olsen
Frederic Vervisch
71
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Vincent Abril
Thomas Neubauer
David Vidales
92
SSR Performance with Herberth
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jasmine
Frederic Makowiecki
96
Rutronik Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Julien Andlauer
Sven Muller
Patric Niederhauser
98
Rowe Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Philipp Eng
Marco Wittmann
Nick Yelloly
99
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Alex Aka
Ricardo Feller
Christopher Haase
130
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Ralf Aron
Daniel Juncadella
Frederik Vesti
159
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Tom Gamble
Benjamin Goethe
Dean MacDonald
163
Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Marco Mapelli
Jordan Pepper
Franck Perera
911
Pure Rxcing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Klaus Bachler
Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
992
HubAuto Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Kevin Estre
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
998
Rowe Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Augusto Farfus
Dan Harper
Max Hesse
Gold - 6 voitures
25
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Paul Evrard
Gilles Magnus
Jim Pla
Ugo de Wilde
60
2 Seas Motorsport
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Isa Al Khalifa
Frank Bird
Martin Kodric
Lewis Williamson
77
Haupt Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Michele Beretta
Arjun Maini
Jusuf Owega
88
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Glenn van Berlo
Lorenzo Ferrari
Leonardo Moncini
Lorenzo Patrese
111
CSA Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Romain Carton
Adam Eteki
Arthur Rougier
Steven Palette
777
AlManar Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Al Faisal Al Zubair
Dominik Baumann
Philip Ellis
Mikael Grenier
Silver - 10 voitures
3
GetSpeed
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Anthony Bartone
James Kell
Yannick Mattler
Aaron Walker
10
Boutsen VDS
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Sebastien Baud
Cesar Gazeau
Roee Meyuhas
Aurelien Panis
12
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Nicolas Baert
Erwan Bastard
Esteban Muth
Sebastian Ogaard
19
Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Hugo Cook
Baptise Moulin
Mateo Llarena
Haytham Qarajouli
21
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Charles Clark
Sam Dejonghe
Matisse Lismont
Xavier Maassen
26
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Ivan Klymenko
Gilles Stadsbader
Marcus Paverud
Alban Varutti
35
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Lorcan Hanafin
Romain Leroux
Maxime Robin
55
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Axel Blom
Marius Nakken
Theo Nouet
Jop Rappange
57
Winward Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Daan Arrow
Colin Caresani
Tanart Sathienthirakul
90
Madpanda Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Patrick Assenheimer
Karol Basz
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Alain Valente
Bronze - 21 voitures
5
Optimum Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Ben Barnicoat
Shaun Balfe
Sam Neary
Ruben del Sarte
8
Kessel Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Daniele Di Amato
David Fumanelli
Nicolo Rosi
Niccolo Schiro
11
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Kobe Pauwels
Dante Rappange
Job van Uitert
John de Wilde
27
Optimum Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Rob Bell
Ollie Millroy
Mark Radcliffe
Fran Rueda
30
OQ by Oman Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Ahmad Al Harthy
Sam De Haan
Jens Klingmann
Calan Williams
36
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Tim Creswick
Bijoy Garg
Ben Green
Mex Jansen
52
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Andrea Bertolini
Jef Machiels
Louis Machiels
Tommaso Mosca
54
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Marvin Dienst
Guilherme Oliveira
Philipp Sager
Christopher Zochling
66
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Max Hofer
Andrey Mukovoz
Alexey Nesov
Dylan Pereira
72
Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Patrick Kujala
Mattia Michelotto
Gabriel Rindone
Casper Stevenson
74
Kessel Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
John Hartshorne
Chandler Hull
Phil Keen
Ben Tuck
78
Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Till Bechtolsheimer
Ricky Collard
Antoine Doquin
Sandy Mitchell
80
Lionspeed GP with Herberth
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Antares Au
Alexander Fach
Alessio Picariello
Martin Rump
83
Iron Dames
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
91
Herberth Motorsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Ralf Bohn
Alfred Renauer
Robert Renauer
Morris Schuring
93
Tempesta Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Eddie Cheever III
Chris Froggatt
Jonathan Hui
Lilou Wadoux
97
Rutronik Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Dustin Blattner
Loek Hartog
Dennis Marschall
Zacharie Robichon
158
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
James Baldwin
Nicolai Kjærgaard
Chris Salkeld
Mark Sansom
188
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Marvin Kirchhofer
Louis Prette
Miguel Ramos
Adam Smalley
333
Rinaldi Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Fabrizio Crestani
Felipe Fernandez Laser
Christian Hook
David Perel
991
Century Motorsport
BMW M4 GT3
Pedro Ebrahim
Darren Leung
Connor De Phillippi
Toby Sowery
Pro-Am - 6 voitures
4
CrowdStrike Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Colin Braun
Nicky Catsburg
Ian James
George Kurtz
16
Uno Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Indy Dontje
David Pun
RIO
Kevin Tse
38
HAAS RT
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Julius Adomavicius
Olivier Bertels
Armand Fumal
Brad Schumacher
61
Earl Bamber Motorsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Earl Bamber
Adrian D’Silva
Brendon Leitch
Kerong Li
100
Team RJN
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Alex Buncombe
Chris Buncombe
Josh Caygill
Jann Mardenborough
888
Triple Eight JMR
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Prince Jefri Ibrahim
Martin Konrad
Jordan Love
Alexander Sims

Article précédent LIVE STREAMING - Les qualifs des 24H de Spa en direct !

