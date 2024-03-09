Qui est le pilote du jour au GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024 ?
Oliver Bearman (Ferrari) a été élu "Pilote du Jour" du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite 2024 de Formule 1. Et selon vous, qui méritait de l'être ?
Amené à remplacer Carlos Sainz au pied levé à partir des Essais Libres 3 du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite, Oliver Bearman a fait le dos rond au départ avant de déployer son rythme dans le relais suivant, une fois les pneus durs chaussés. Sur la fin de l'épreuve, il a résisté au retour de Lando Norris et Lewis Hamilton pour franchir la ligne d'arrivée au septième rang.
Résultat des votes du Pilote du Jour :
Oliver Bearman - 48.3%
Lewis Hamilton - 7.3%
Kevin Magnussen - 6.7%
Sergio Pérez - 5.9%
Lando Norris - 5.2%
Et selon vous, qui méritait d'être le pilote du jour après la course de ce samedi ?
Les "Pilotes du Jour" de la saison 2024 de F1
|Grand Prix
|Pilote du Jour
|Bahreïn (Sakhir)
|Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
|Arabie saoudite (Djeddah)
|Oliver Bearman (Ferrari)
Titres de "Pilote du Jour" par pilote F1 (depuis 2016)
|Pilote
|Nombre de récompenses
|Max Verstappen
|40
|Sebastian Vettel
|23
|Lewis Hamilton
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|10
|Lando Norris
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|6
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|4
|Pierre Gasly
|3
|Romain Grosjean
|3
|Alexander Albon
|3
|Nico Hülkenberg
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|2
|Daniil Kvyat
|
1
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|Nico Rosberg
|1
|Lance Stroll
|1
|George Russell
|1
|Mick Schumacher
|1
|Nyck de Vries
|1
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|Yuki Tsunoda
|1
|Oliver Bearman
|1
