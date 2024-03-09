Toutes les séries

Formule 1 GP d'Arabie saoudite

Qui est le pilote du jour au GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024 ?

Oliver Bearman (Ferrari) a été élu "Pilote du Jour" du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite 2024 de Formule 1. Et selon vous, qui méritait de l'être ?

Fabien Gaillard
Upd:
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Amené à remplacer Carlos Sainz au pied levé à partir des Essais Libres 3 du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite, Oliver Bearman a fait le dos rond au départ avant de déployer son rythme dans le relais suivant, une fois les pneus durs chaussés. Sur la fin de l'épreuve, il a résisté au retour de Lando Norris et Lewis Hamilton pour franchir la ligne d'arrivée au septième rang.

Lire aussi :

Résultat des votes du Pilote du Jour :
Oliver Bearman - 48.3%
Lewis Hamilton - 7.3%
Kevin Magnussen - 6.7%
Sergio Pérez - 5.9%
Lando Norris - 5.2%

Et selon vous, qui méritait d'être le pilote du jour après la course de ce samedi ?

Les "Pilotes du Jour" de la saison 2024 de F1

Grand Prix Pilote du Jour
Bahrain Bahreïn (Sakhir)  Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Saudi Arabia Arabie saoudite (Djeddah) Oliver Bearman (Ferrari)

Titres de "Pilote du Jour" par pilote F1 (depuis 2016)

Pilote Nombre de récompenses
 Max Verstappen 40
 Sebastian Vettel 23
 Lewis Hamilton 14
 Sergio Pérez  14
 Charles Leclerc 12
 Daniel Ricciardo 10
 Lando Norris 10
 Valtteri Bottas  6
 Fernando Alonso 6

 Kimi Räikkönen

 5
 Carlos Sainz 4
 Pierre Gasly 3
 Romain Grosjean 3
Thailand Alexander Albon 3
 Nico Hülkenberg 2
Australia Oscar Piastri 2
 Daniil Kvyat

1
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1
 Nico Rosberg 1
Canada Lance Stroll 1
 George Russell 1
 Mick Schumacher 1
 Nyck de Vries 1
 Esteban Ocon 1
Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1
 Oliver Bearman 1

commentaires
Article précédent Course - Verstappen jamais inquiété, Bearman réussit son baptême !
Article suivant GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course

