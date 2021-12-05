Formule 1 / GP d'Arabie saoudite Actualités
Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale
Par : Fabien Gaillard
Après la victoire de Lewis Hamilton, voici le point complet sur le Championnat du monde de Formule 1 à l'issue du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite.
Égalité parfaite avant la dernière des 22 manches de la saison 2021 du Championnat du monde de Formule 1. Les deux protagonistes principaux de la saison, Max Verstappen et Lewis Hamilton, vont aborder le Grand Prix d'Abu Dhabi avec la certitude que celui qui inscrira plus de points que son adversaire sera titré. Petite avantage tout de même pour Verstappen : l'égalité lui profite car il compte à ce jour une victoire de plus que le Britannique. Un double abandon ou aucun point inscrit par les deux hommes sacrerait donc le Néerlandais.
Les classements restent toutefois provisoires dans l'attente des éventuelles décisions à venir.
Championnat Pilotes
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|369.5
|18/2
|25/1
|18/2
|19/2
|25/1
|-
|26/1
|25/1
|26/1
|3
|2/9
|12.5/1
|25/1
|2
|18/2
|18/2
|25/1
|25/1
|20
|19/2
|18/2
|-
|-
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|369.5
|25/1
|19/2
|25/1
|25/1
|7/7
|-
|18/2
|19/2
|12/4
|27
|18/2
|7.5/3
|19/2
|-
|25/1
|10/5
|19/2
|18/2
|25
|25/1
|26/1
|-
|-
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|218
|16/3
|-
|16/3
|15/3
|-
|-
|12/4
|15/3
|18/2
|16
|-
|-
|15/3
|18
|10/5
|26/1
|8/6
|-
|18
|-
|15/3
|-
|-
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|190
|10/5
|-
|12/4
|10/5
|12/4
|25/1
|15/3
|12/4
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|10
|2/9
|15/3
|15/3
|15/3
|13
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|158
|8/6
|12/4
|8/6
|12/4
|-
|12/4
|-
|6/7
|4/8
|18
|-
|2/8
|10/5
|12
|-
|12/4
|12/4
|10/5
|10
|4/8
|6/7
|-
|-
|6
|Lando Norris
|154
|12/4
|15/3
|10/5
|4/8
|15/3
|10/5
|10/5
|10/5
|15/3
|12
|-
|-
|1/10
|18
|7/7
|6/7
|4/8
|1/10
|1
|2/9
|1/10
|-
|-
|7
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|149.5
|4/8
|10/5
|-
|6/7
|18/2
|4/8
|-
|8/6
|10/5
|8
|15/3
|0.5/10
|6/7
|8
|15/3
|4/8
|6/7
|8/6
|9
|6/7
|4/8
|-
|-
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|115
|6/7
|8/6
|2/9
|8/6
|-
|2/9
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|10
|-
|6/4
|-
|27
|12/4
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|100
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|1/10
|8/6
|15/3
|6/7
|-
|2/9
|-
|11/5
|4/6
|12/4
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|12/4
|6
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|77
|-
|1/10
|4/8
|-
|-
|8/6
|4/8
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|12/4
|-
|8/6
|4
|8/6
|-
|-
|2/9
|2
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|72
|-
|2/9
|6/7
|2/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|25/1
|3/7
|2/9
|1
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|4
|10/5
|12/4
|-
|-
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/5
|18/2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|6/7
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Lance Stroll
|34
|1/10
|4/8
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|1/10
|4/8
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|20
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|1/10
|-
|1
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|George Russell
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|9/2
|-
|2
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Kimi Räikkönen
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Robert Kubica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Nikita Mazepin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Championnat Constructeurs
|Pos.
|Équipes
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|587.5
|41
|19
|41
|40
|7
|-
|30
|34
|30
|43
|18
|7.5
|34
|18
|35
|36
|27
|18
|43
|25
|41
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|559.5
|28
|25
|30
|29
|37
|25
|41
|37
|34
|3
|2
|12.5
|29
|12
|20
|33
|40
|40
|33
|31
|18
|-
|-
|3
|Ferrari
|307.5
|12
|22
|8
|18
|18
|16
|-
|14
|14
|26
|15
|2.5
|16
|20
|15
|16
|18
|18
|19
|10
|10
|-
|-
|4
|McLaren
|269
|18
|23
|12
|12
|15
|12
|18
|10
|21
|22
|-
|6
|1
|45
|19
|6
|14
|1
|1
|2
|11
|-
|-
|5
|Alpine
|149
|-
|3
|10
|2
|2
|8
|4
|2
|1
|8
|37
|3
|10
|5
|8
|1
|-
|2
|6
|25
|12
|-
|-
|6
|AlphaTauri
|120
|2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|21
|6
|1
|2
|1
|19
|4
|12
|-
|-
|8
|2
|12
|6
|-
|8
|-
|-
|7
|Aston Martin Racing
|77
|1
|4
|-
|-
|14
|18
|3
|4
|-
|4
|-
|5
|-
|6
|-
|2
|1
|6
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|-
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|10
|Haas F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
