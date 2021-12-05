Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale

Égalité parfaite avant la dernière des 22 manches de la saison 2021 du Championnat du monde de Formule 1. Les deux protagonistes principaux de la saison, Max Verstappen et Lewis Hamilton, vont aborder le Grand Prix d'Abu Dhabi avec la certitude que celui qui inscrira plus de points que son adversaire sera titré. Petite avantage tout de même pour Verstappen : l'égalité lui profite car il compte à ce jour une victoire de plus que le Britannique. Un double abandon ou aucun point inscrit par les deux hommes sacrerait donc le Néerlandais.

Les classements restent toutefois provisoires dans l'attente des éventuelles décisions à venir.

Championnat Pilotes

Championnat Constructeurs

Pos. Équipes Points 1 Mercedes 587.5 41 19 41 40 7 - 30 34 30 43 18 7.5 34 18 35 36 27 18 43 25 41 - - 2 Red Bull Racing 559.5 28 25 30 29 37 25 41 37 34 3 2 12.5 29 12 20 33 40 40 33 31 18 - - 3 Ferrari 307.5 12 22 8 18 18 16 - 14 14 26 15 2.5 16 20 15 16 18 18 19 10 10 - - 4 McLaren 269 18 23 12 12 15 12 18 10 21 22 - 6 1 45 19 6 14 1 1 2 11 - - 5 Alpine 149 - 3 10 2 2 8 4 2 1 8 37 3 10 5 8 1 - 2 6 25 12 - - 6 AlphaTauri 120 2 6 1 1 8 21 6 1 2 1 19 4 12 - - 8 2 12 6 - 8 - - 7 Aston Martin Racing 77 1 4 - - 14 18 3 4 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 2 1 6 - 9 - - - 8 Williams 23 - - - - - - - - - - 10 10 - 2 1 - - - - - - - - 9 Alfa Romeo 13 - - - - 1 1 - - - - 1 - - - 4 - - 4 - - 2 - - 10 Haas F1 Team - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -