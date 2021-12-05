Billets
Se connecter
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Billets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Téléchargez nos apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.
TV Billets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Précédent / GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course
Formule 1 / GP d'Arabie saoudite Actualités

Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale

Par :

Après la victoire de Lewis Hamilton, voici le point complet sur le Championnat du monde de Formule 1 à l'issue du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite.

Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale
Lire aussi :

Égalité parfaite avant la dernière des 22 manches de la saison 2021 du Championnat du monde de Formule 1. Les deux protagonistes principaux de la saison, Max Verstappen et Lewis Hamilton, vont aborder le Grand Prix d'Abu Dhabi avec la certitude que celui qui inscrira plus de points que son adversaire sera titré. Petite avantage tout de même pour Verstappen : l'égalité lui profite car il compte à ce jour une victoire de plus que le Britannique. Un double abandon ou aucun point inscrit par les deux hommes sacrerait donc le Néerlandais.

Les classements restent toutefois provisoires dans l'attente des éventuelles décisions à venir.

Championnat Pilotes

Pos. Pilote Points Bahrain Italy Portugal Spain Monaco Azerbaijan France Austria Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Turkey United States Mexico Brazil Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 369.5 18/2 25/1 18/2 19/2 25/1 - 26/1 25/1 26/1 3 2/9 12.5/1 25/1 2 18/2 18/2 25/1 25/1 20 19/2 18/2 - -
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 369.5 25/1 19/2 25/1 25/1 7/7 - 18/2 19/2 12/4 27 18/2 7.5/3 19/2 - 25/1 10/5 19/2 18/2 25 25/1 26/1 - -
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas 218 16/3 - 16/3 15/3 - - 12/4 15/3 18/2 16 - - 15/3 18 10/5 26/1 8/6 - 18 - 15/3 - -
4 Mexico Sergio Pérez 190 10/5 - 12/4 10/5 12/4 25/1 15/3 12/4 8/6 - - - 4/8 10 2/9 15/3 15/3 15/3 13 12/4 - - -
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 158 8/6 12/4 8/6 12/4 - 12/4 - 6/7 4/8 18 - 2/8 10/5 12 - 12/4 12/4 10/5 10 4/8 6/7 - -
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 154 12/4 15/3 10/5 4/8 15/3 10/5 10/5 10/5 15/3 12 - - 1/10 18 7/7 6/7 4/8 1/10 1 2/9 1/10 - -
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 149.5 4/8 10/5 - 6/7 18/2 4/8 - 8/6 10/5 8 15/3 0.5/10 6/7 8 15/3 4/8 6/7 8/6 9 6/7 4/8 - -
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 115 6/7 8/6 2/9 8/6 - 2/9 8/6 - 6/7 10 - 6/4 - 27 12/4 - 10/5 - - - 10/5 - -
9 France Pierre Gasly 100 - 6/7 1/10 1/10 8/6 15/3 6/7 - 2/9 - 11/5 4/6 12/4 - - 8/6 - 12/4 6 - 8/6 - -
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 77 - 1/10 4/8 - - 8/6 4/8 2/9 1/10 6 12/4 - 8/6 4 8/6 - - 2/9 2 15/3 - - -
11 France Esteban Ocon 72 - 2/9 6/7 2/9 2/9 - - - - 2 25/1 3/7 2/9 1 - 1/10 - - 4 10/5 12/4 - -
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel 43 - - - - 10/5 18/2 2/9 - - - - 5/5 - - - - 1/10 6/7 - 1/10 - - -
13 Canada Lance Stroll 34 1/10 4/8 - - 4/8 - 1/10 4/8 - 4 - - - 6 - 2/9 - - - 8/6 - - -
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 20 2/9 - - - - 6/7 - 1/10 - 1 8/6 - - - - - 2/9 - - - - - -
15 United Kingdom George Russell 16 - - - - - - - - - - 4/8 9/2 - 2 1/10 - - - - - - - -
16 Finland Kimi Räikkönen 10 - - - - - 1/10 - - - - 1/10 - - - 4/8 - - 4/8 - - - - -
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 7 - - - - - - - - - - 6/7 1/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 3 - - - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2/9 - -
19 Germany Mick Schumacher   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Poland Robert Kubica   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -  
 

Championnat Constructeurs

Pos. Équipes Points Bahrain Italy Portugal Spain Monaco Azerbaijan France Austria Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Turkey United States Mexico Brazil Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Germany Mercedes 587.5 41 19 41 40 7 - 30 34 30 43 18 7.5 34 18 35 36 27 18 43 25 41 - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 559.5 28 25 30 29 37 25 41 37 34 3 2 12.5 29 12 20 33 40 40 33 31 18 - -
3 Italy Ferrari 307.5 12 22 8 18 18 16 - 14 14 26 15 2.5 16 20 15 16 18 18 19 10 10 - -
4 United Kingdom McLaren 269 18 23 12 12 15 12 18 10 21 22 - 6 1 45 19 6 14 1 1 2 11 - -
5 France Alpine 149 - 3 10 2 2 8 4 2 1 8 37 3 10 5 8 1 - 2 6 25 12 - -
6 Italy AlphaTauri 120 2 6 1 1 8 21 6 1 2 1 19 4 12 - - 8 2 12 6 - 8 - -
7 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 77 1 4 - - 14 18 3 4 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 2 1 6 - 9 - - -
8 United Kingdom Williams 23 - - - - - - - - - - 10 10 - 2 1 - - - - - - - -
9 Italy Alfa Romeo 13 - - - - 1 1 - - - - 1 - - - 4 - - 4 - - 2 - -
10 United States Haas F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -  
 

partages
commentaires
GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course
Article précédent

GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course
Charger les commentaires
More from
Fabien Gaillard
GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course GP d'Arabie saoudite
Formule 1

GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course

Verstappen et Hamilton convoqués par les commissaires GP d'Arabie saoudite
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1

Verstappen et Hamilton convoqués par les commissaires

Pourquoi Verstappen se trouve confronté à un héritage Honda GP du Qatar Prime
Formule 1

Pourquoi Verstappen se trouve confronté à un héritage Honda

Dernières infos

Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale
Formule 1 Formule 1

Championnat - Verstappen et Hamilton dos à dos avant la finale

GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course
Formule 1 Formule 1

GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course

Hamilton : Je ne comprends pas pourquoi Verstappen a freiné
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1 Formule 1

Hamilton : Je ne comprends pas pourquoi Verstappen a freiné

Verstappen et Hamilton convoqués par les commissaires
Vidéo incluse !
Formule 1 Formule 1

Verstappen et Hamilton convoqués par les commissaires

Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter
L'app Motorsport.com
Séries
Motorsport Network
Nous contacter
© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.