Les F1 les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire
Red Bull a ajouté en 2022 sa voiture à notre palmarès des F1 qui ont remporté le plus de victoires dans le cadre du Championnat du monde. Découvrez ainsi les 91 monoplaces les plus victorieuses depuis 1950.
Sans surprise au vu de la saison réalisée, Red Bull place haut sa RB18 dans le classement des monoplaces les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire de la F1, avec 17 victoires en 22 Grands Prix. En valeur absolue, elle demeure toutefois en dessous de la référence dans le domaine, à savoir la Mercedes W07 de 2016, qui avait signé 19 succès en 21 Grands Prix.
L'heure est venue de découvrir ou redécouvrir le Panthéon des F1 les plus victorieuses :
Départs : 21
Victoires : 19
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (9)
Champion : Nico Rosberg
Départs : 22
Victoires : 17
Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (15) et Sergio Pérez (2)
Champion : Max Verstappen
Départs : 80
Victoires : 16
Pilotes victorieux : James Hunt (6), Emerson Fittipaldi (5), Denny Hulme (2), Peter Revson (2) et Jochen Mass (1)
Champions : Emerson Fittipaldi (1974), James Hunt (1976)
Départs : 19
Victoires : 16
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Nico Rosberg (5)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 19
Victoires : 16
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (6)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 16
Victoires : 15
Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (8) et Alain Prost (7)
Champion : Ayrton Senna
Départs : 19
Victoires : 15
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (11) et Rubens Barrichello (4)
Champion : Michael Schumacher (2002 et 2003)
Départs : 18
Victoires : 15
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (13) et Rubens Barrichello (2)
Champion : Michael Schumacher
Départs : 21
Victoires : 15
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Valtteri Bottas (4)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 18
Victoires : 14
Pilotes victorieux : Alberto Ascari (11), Piero Taruffi (1), Mike Hawthorn (1) et Giuseppe Farina (1)
Champion : Alberto Ascari (1952 et 1953)
Départs : 49
Victoires : 14
Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (14)
Champion : Jim Clark (1963 et 1965)
Départs : 19
Victoires : 13
Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (13)
Champion : Sebastian Vettel
Départs : 17
Victoires : 13
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11), Valtteri Bottas (2)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 16
Victoires : 12
Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Niki Lauda (5)
Champion : Niki Lauda
Départs : 16
Victoires : 12
Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (8) et Jacques Villeneuve (4)
Champion : Damon Hill
Départs : 19
Victoires : 12
Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (11) et Mark Webber (1)
Champion : Sebastian Vettel
Départs : 20
Victoires : 12
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (9) et Valtteri Bottas (3)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 17
Victoires : 11
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Johnny Herbert (2)
Champion : Michael Schumacher
Départs : 21
Victoires : 11
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 22
Victoires : 11
Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (10) et Sergio Pérez (1)
Champion : Max Verstappen
Départs : 16
Victoires : 10
Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6) et Alain Prost (4)
Champion : Alain Prost
Départs : 16
Victoires : 10
Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (9) et Riccardo Patrese (1)
Champion : Nigel Mansell
Départs : 16
Victoires : 10
Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Damon Hill (3)
Champion : Alain Prost
Départs : 17
Victoires : 10
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Rubens Barrichello (1)
Champion : Michael Schumacher
Départs : 20
Victoires : 10
Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (10)
Champion : Michael Schumacher (2001 et 2002)
Départs : 19
Victoires : 10
Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (7) et Juan Pablo Montoya (3)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 15
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Stirling Moss (5) et Tony Brooks (4)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 15
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Clay Regazzoni (3)
Champion : Niki Lauda
Départs : 16
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Nelson Piquet (4)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 16
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (6) et Nelson Piquet (3)
Champion : Nelson Piquet
Départs : 16
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (8) et David Coulthard (1)
Champion : Mika Häkkinen
Départs : 18
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (7) et Felipe Massa (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 17
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (6) et Felipe Massa (3)
Champion : Kimi Räikkönen
Départs : 19
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (4)
Champion : Sebastian Vettel
Départs : 22
Victoires : 9
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (8) et Valtteri Bottas (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 43
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (6) et Stirling Moss (2)
Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1957)
Départs : 16
Victoires : 8
Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (8)
Champion : Jackie Stewart (1971)
Départs : 39
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Ronnie Peterson (7) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 31
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Carlos Reutemann (2)
Champion : Niki Lauda (1977)
Départs : 16
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (7) et Gerhard Berger (1)
Champion : Ayrton Senna
Départs : 16
Victoires : 8
Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (8)
Champion : Michael Schumacher
Départs : 17
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Jacques Villeneuve (7) et Heinz-Harald Frentzen (1)
Champion : Jacques Villeneuve
Départs : 19
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1)
Champion : Fernando Alonso
Départs : 18
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1)
Champion : Fernando Alonso
Départs : 17
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Fernando Alonso (4)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 18
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Felipe Massa (6) et Kimi Räikkönen (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 17
Victoires : 8
Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (6) et Rubens Barrichello (2)
Champion : Jenson Button
Départs : 23
Victoires : 7
Pilote victorieux : Emerson Fittipaldi (7)
Champion : Emerson Fittipaldi (1972)
Départs : 31
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5), Gunnar Nilsson (1) et Ronnie Peterson (1)
Champion : Mario Andretti (1978)
Départs : 16
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Riccardo Patrese (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 16
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (5) et David Coulthard (2)
Champion : Mika Häkkinen
Départs : 17
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (4) et David Coulthard (3)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 12
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5) et Rubens Barrichello (2)
Champion : Michael Schumacher (2003)
Départs : 20
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (2)
Champion : Sebastian Vettel
Départs : 20
Victoires : 7
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Jenson Button (3)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 6
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Giuseppe Farina (3) et Juan Manuel Fangio (3)
Champion : Giuseppe Farina
Départs : 10
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (5) et Stirling Moss (1)
Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1955)
Départs : 24
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (2), Stirling Moss (2) et Bruce McLaren (2)
Champion : Jack Brabham (1959 et 1960)
Départs : 31
Victoires : 6
Pilote victorieux : Graham Hill (6)
Champion : Graham Hill (1962)
Départs : 34
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (4) et Jackie Stewart (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Jim Clark (5) et Graham Hill (1)
Champion : Graham Hill (1968)
Départs : 26
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5) et Ronnie Peterson (1)
Champion : Mario Andretti (1978)
Départs : 13
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Gilles Villeneuve (3) et Jody Scheckter (3)
Champion : Jody Scheckter
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (5) et Clay Regazzoni (1)
Champion : Alan Jones (1980)
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Niki Lauda (1)
Champion : Alain Prost
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6)
Champion : Ayrton Senna
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Nigel Mansell (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (6)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Eddie Irvine (4) et Michael Schumacher (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (5) et Heikki Kovalainen (1)
Champion : Lewis Hamilton
Départs : 17
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (4) et Mark Webber (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 19
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (3) et Lewis Hamilton (3)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 21
Victoires : 6
Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Kimi Räikkönen (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 18
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (3), Peter Collins (2) et Luigi Musso (1). Fangio et Musso ont partagé une victoire.
Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1956)
Départs : 21
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (5)
Champion : Jack Brabham (1960)
Départs : 25
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Tony Brooks (2), Mike Hawthorn (1), Peter Collins (1) et Phil Hill (1)
Champion : Mike Hawthorn (1958)
Départs : 13
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Wolfgang von Trips (2), Phil Hill (2) et Giancarlo Baghetti (1)
Champion : Phil Hill (1961)
Départs : 27
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (5)
Champion : Jim Clark (1965)
Départs : 10
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5)
Champion : Jackie Stewart
Départs : 21
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (3), Jo Siffert (1) et Jochen Rindt (1)
Champion : Graham Hill (1968)
Départs : 10
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Jochen Rindt (4) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1)
Champion : Jochen Rindt (1970)
Départs : 18
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Jacky Ickx (3), Clay Regazzoni (1) et Mario Andretti (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 22
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5)
Champion : Jackie Stewart (1973)
Départs : 14
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (4) et Carlos Reutemann (1)
Champion : Alan Jones
Départs : 14
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (3) et Gerhard Berger (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 16
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (5)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 8
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (4) et Nigel Mansell (1)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 17
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 19
Victoires : 5
Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (3) et Jenson Button (2)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 19
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Fernando Alonso (5)
Champion : aucun
Départs : 20
Victoires : 5
Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5)
Champion : aucun
Plus représentatif mais pas toujours simple à calculer, voici le taux de réussite, à savoir le ratio entre le nombre de victoires et le nombre de Grands Prix disputés. Pour simplifier le tableau et par souci de cohérence avec notre diaporama, n'ont été retenues que les F1 ayant remporté au moins cinq courses et dont le ratio est égal ou supérieur à 60%.
|Modèle
|Année(s)
d'exploitation
|Victoires
|GP disputés
|Ratio en %
|Alfa Romeo 158
|1950
|6
|6
|100,00
|McLaren MP4/4
|1988
|15
|16
|93,75
|Mercedes W07
|2016
|19
|21
|90,48
|Mercedes W05
|2014
|16
|19
|84,21
|Mercedes W06
|2015
|16
|19
|84,21
|Ferrari F2004
|2004
|15
|18
|83,33
|Ferrari F2002
|2002-2003
|15
|19
|78,95
|Ferrari 500
|1952-1957
|14
|18
|77,78
|Red Bull RB18
|2022
|17
|22
|77,27
|Mercedes W11
|2020
|13
|17
|76,47
|McLaren MP4/2
|1984
|12
|16
|75,00
|Williams FW18
|1996
|12
|16
|75,00
|Mercedes W10
|2019
|15
|21
|71,43
|Red Bull RB9
|2013
|13
|19
|68,42
|Benetton B195
|1995
|11
|17
|64,71
|Red Bull RB7
|2011
|12
|19
|63,16
|McLaren MP4/5
|1989
|10
|16
|62,50
|Williams FW14B
|1992
|10
|16
|62,50
|Williams FW15C
|1993
|10
|16
|62,50
|Williams FW16B
|1994
|5
|8
|62,50
|Mercedes W196
|1954-1955
|6
|10
|60,00
|Vanwall VW 5
|1957-1958
|9
|15
|60,00
|Ferrari 312T
|1975
|9
|15
|60,00
|Mercedes W08
|2017
|12
|20
|60,00