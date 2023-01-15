Précédent / Deux papes chez Alpine, cela convient à Szafnauer
Les F1 les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire

Red Bull a ajouté en 2022 sa voiture à notre palmarès des F1 qui ont remporté le plus de victoires dans le cadre du Championnat du monde. Découvrez ainsi les 91 monoplaces les plus victorieuses depuis 1950.

Les F1 les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire

Sans surprise au vu de la saison réalisée, Red Bull place haut sa RB18 dans le classement des monoplaces les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire de la F1, avec 17 victoires en 22 Grands Prix. En valeur absolue, elle demeure toutefois en dessous de la référence dans le domaine, à savoir la Mercedes W07 de 2016, qui avait signé 19 succès en 21 Grands Prix.

L'heure est venue de découvrir ou redécouvrir le Panthéon des F1 les plus victorieuses :

Mercedes W07 Hybrid (2016)
Mercedes W07 Hybrid (2016)
1/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 19

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (9)

Champion : Nico Rosberg

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB18 (2022)
Red Bull RB18 (2022)
2/91

Départs : 22

Victoires : 17

Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (15) et Sergio Pérez (2)

Champion : Max Verstappen

Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren M23 (1973-1978)
McLaren M23 (1973-1978)
3/91

Départs : 80

Victoires : 16

Pilotes victorieux : James Hunt (6), Emerson Fittipaldi (5), Denny Hulme (2), Peter Revson (2) et Jochen Mass (1)

Champions : Emerson Fittipaldi (1974), James Hunt (1976)

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Mercedes W05 Hybrid (2014)
Mercedes W05 Hybrid (2014)
4/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 16

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Nico Rosberg (5)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Mercedes W06 Hybrid (2015)
Mercedes W06 Hybrid (2015)
5/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 16

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (6)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Mercedes AMG

McLaren MP4/4 (1988)
McLaren MP4/4 (1988)
6/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 15

Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (8) et Alain Prost (7)

Champion : Ayrton Senna

Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Ferrari F2002 (2002-2003)
Ferrari F2002 (2002-2003)
7/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 15

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (11) et Rubens Barrichello (4)

Champion : Michael Schumacher (2002 et 2003)

Photo de: Ferrari Media Center

Ferrari F2004 (2004)
Ferrari F2004 (2004)
8/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 15

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (13) et Rubens Barrichello (2)

Champion : Michael Schumacher

Photo de: Shell Motorsport

Mercedes W10 (2019)
Mercedes W10 (2019)
9/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 15

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Valtteri Bottas (4)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari 500 (1952-1957)
Ferrari 500 (1952-1957)
10/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 14

Pilotes victorieux : Alberto Ascari (11), Piero Taruffi (1), Mike Hawthorn (1) et Giuseppe Farina (1)

Champion : Alberto Ascari (1952 et 1953)

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 25 (1962-1967)
Lotus 25 (1962-1967)
11/91

Départs : 49

Victoires : 14

Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (14)

Champion : Jim Clark (1963 et 1965)

Photo de: LAT Images

Red Bull RB9 (2013)
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
12/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 13

Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (13)

Champion : Sebastian Vettel

Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Mercedes W11 EQ Performance (2020)
Mercedes W11 EQ Performance (2020)
13/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 13

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11), Valtteri Bottas (2)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4/2 (1984)
McLaren MP4/2 (1984)
14/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 12

Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Niki Lauda (5)

Champion : Niki Lauda

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Williams FW18 (1996)
Williams FW18 (1996)
15/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 12

Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (8) et Jacques Villeneuve (4)

Champion : Damon Hill

Photo de: LAT Images

Red Bull RB7 (2011)
Red Bull RB7 (2011)
16/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 12

Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (11) et Mark Webber (1)

Champion : Sebastian Vettel

Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ (2017)
Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ (2017)
17/91

Départs : 20

Victoires : 12

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (9) et Valtteri Bottas (3)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Benetton B195 (1995)
Benetton B195 (1995)
18/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 11

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Johnny Herbert (2)

Champion : Michael Schumacher

Photo de: LAT Images

Mercedes W09 EQ Power+ (2018)
Mercedes W09 EQ Power+ (2018)
19/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 11

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB16B (2021)
Red Bull RB16B (2021)
20/91

Départs : 22

Victoires : 11

Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (10) et Sergio Pérez (1)

Champion : Max Verstappen

Photo de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4/5 (1989)
McLaren MP4/5 (1989)
21/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 10

Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6) et Alain Prost (4)

Champion : Alain Prost

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW14B (1992)
Williams FW14B (1992)
22/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 10

Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (9) et Riccardo Patrese (1)

Champion : Nigel Mansell

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW15C (1993)
Williams FW15C (1993)
23/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 10

Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Damon Hill (3)

Champion : Alain Prost

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari F1-2000 (2000)
Ferrari F1-2000 (2000)
24/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 10

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Rubens Barrichello (1)

Champion : Michael Schumacher

Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F2001 (2001-2002)
Ferrari F2001 (2001-2002)
25/91

Départs : 20

Victoires : 10

Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (10)

Champion : Michael Schumacher (2001 et 2002)

Photo de: Ferrari Media Center

McLaren MP4/20 (2005)
McLaren MP4/20 (2005)
26/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 10

Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (7) et Juan Pablo Montoya (3)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: McLaren

Vanwall VW5 (1957-1958)
Vanwall VW5 (1957-1958)
27/91

Départs : 15

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Stirling Moss (5) et Tony Brooks (4)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 312T (1975)
Ferrari 312T (1975)
28/91

Départs : 15

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Clay Regazzoni (3)

Champion : Niki Lauda

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW11 (1986)
Williams FW11 (1986)
29/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Nelson Piquet (4)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW11B (1987)
Williams FW11B (1987)
30/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (6) et Nelson Piquet (3)

Champion : Nelson Piquet

Photo de: LAT Images

McLaren MP4/13 (1998)
McLaren MP4/13 (1998)
31/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (8) et David Coulthard (1)

Champion : Mika Häkkinen

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 248 F1 (2006)
Ferrari 248 F1 (2006)
32/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (7) et Felipe Massa (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Ferrari Media Center

Ferrari F2007 (2007)
Ferrari F2007 (2007)
33/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (6) et Felipe Massa (3)

Champion : Kimi Räikkönen

Photo de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB6 (2010)
Red Bull RB6 (2010)
34/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (4)

Champion : Sebastian Vettel

Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W12 E Performance (2021)
Mercedes W12 E Performance (2021)
35/91

Départs : 22

Victoires : 9

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (8) et Valtteri Bottas (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Maserati 250F (1954-1960)
Maserati 250F (1954-1960)
36/91

Départs : 43

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (6) et Stirling Moss (2)

Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1957)

Photo de: LAT Images

Tyrrell 003 (1971-1972)
Tyrrell 003 (1971-1972)
37/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 8

Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (8)

Champion : Jackie Stewart (1971)

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 72E (1973-1975)
Lotus 72E (1973-1975)
38/91

Départs : 39

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Ronnie Peterson (7) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 312T2 (1976-1978)
Ferrari 312T2 (1976-1978)
39/91

Départs : 31

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Carlos Reutemann (2)

Champion : Niki Lauda (1977)

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4/6 (1991)
McLaren MP4/6 (1991)
40/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (7) et Gerhard Berger (1)

Champion : Ayrton Senna

Photo de: LAT Images

Benetton B194 (1994)
Benetton B194 (1994)
41/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 8

Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (8)

Champion : Michael Schumacher

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW19 (1997)
Williams FW19 (1997)
42/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Jacques Villeneuve (7) et Heinz-Harald Frentzen (1)

Champion : Jacques Villeneuve

Photo de: LAT Images

Renault R25 (2005)
Renault R25 (2005)
43/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1)

Champion : Fernando Alonso

Photo de: LAT Images

Renault R26 (2006)
Renault R26 (2006)
44/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1)

Champion : Fernando Alonso

Photo de: Renault F1

McLaren MP4-22 (2007)
McLaren MP4-22 (2007)
45/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Fernando Alonso (4)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F2008 (2008)
Ferrari F2008 (2008)
46/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Felipe Massa (6) et Kimi Räikkönen (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Brawn BGP 001 (2009)
Brawn BGP 001 (2009)
47/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 8

Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (6) et Rubens Barrichello (2)

Champion : Jenson Button

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 72D (1971-1973)
Lotus 72D (1971-1973)
48/91

Départs : 23

Victoires : 7

Pilote victorieux : Emerson Fittipaldi (7)

Champion : Emerson Fittipaldi (1972)

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 78 (1977-1978)
Lotus 78 (1977-1978)
49/91

Départs : 31

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5), Gunnar Nilsson (1) et Ronnie Peterson (1)

Champion : Mario Andretti (1978)

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW14 (1991)
Williams FW14 (1991)
50/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Riccardo Patrese (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Williams

McLaren MP4/14 (1999)
McLaren MP4/14 (1999)
51/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (5) et David Coulthard (2)

Champion : Mika Häkkinen

Photo de: LAT Images

McLaren MP4/15 (2000)
McLaren MP4/15 (2000)
52/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (4) et David Coulthard (3)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari F2003-GA (2003)
Ferrari F2003-GA (2003)
53/91

Départs : 12

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5) et Rubens Barrichello (2)

Champion : Michael Schumacher (2003)

Photo de: LAT Images

Red Bull RB8 (2012)
Red Bull RB8 (2012)
54/91

Départs : 20

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (2)

Champion : Sebastian Vettel

Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4-27 (2012)
McLaren MP4-27 (2012)
55/91

Départs : 20

Victoires : 7

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Jenson Button (3)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Rainier Ehrhardt

Alfa Romeo 158 (1950)
Alfa Romeo 158 (1950)
56/91

Départs : 6

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Giuseppe Farina (3) et Juan Manuel Fangio (3)

Champion : Giuseppe Farina

Photo de: LAT Images

Mercedes W196 (1954-1955)
Mercedes W196 (1954-1955)
57/91

Départs : 10

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (5) et Stirling Moss (1)

Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1955)

Photo de: LAT Images

Cooper T51 (1959-1963)
Cooper T51 (1959-1963)
58/91

Départs : 24

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (2), Stirling Moss (2) et Bruce McLaren (2)

Champion : Jack Brabham (1959 et 1960)

Photo de: LAT Images

BRM P57 (1962-1965)
BRM P57 (1962-1965)
59/91

Départs : 31

Victoires : 6

Pilote victorieux : Graham Hill (6)

Champion : Graham Hill (1962)

Photo de: LAT Images

BRM P261 (1964-1968)
BRM P261 (1964-1968)
60/91

Départs : 34

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (4) et Jackie Stewart (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 49 (1967-1970)
Lotus 49 (1967-1970)
61/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Jim Clark (5) et Graham Hill (1)

Champion : Graham Hill (1968)

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 79 (1978-1979)
Lotus 79 (1978-1979)
62/91

Départs : 26

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5) et Ronnie Peterson (1)

Champion : Mario Andretti (1978)

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 312T4 (1979)
Ferrari 312T4 (1979)
63/91

Départs : 13

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Gilles Villeneuve (3) et Jody Scheckter (3)

Champion : Jody Scheckter

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW07 (1979-1980)
Williams FW07 (1979-1980)
64/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (5) et Clay Regazzoni (1)

Champion : Alan Jones (1980)

Photo de: Williams F1

McLaren MP4/2B (1985)
McLaren MP4/2B (1985)
65/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Niki Lauda (1)

Champion : Alain Prost

Photo de: LAT Images

McLaren MP4/5B (1990)
McLaren MP4/5B (1990)
66/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6)

Champion : Ayrton Senna

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 641 (1990)
Ferrari 641 (1990)
67/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Nigel Mansell (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Ferrari F300 (1998)
Ferrari F300 (1998)
68/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (6)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 399 (1999)
Ferrari 399 (1999)
69/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Eddie Irvine (4) et Michael Schumacher (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

McLaren MP4-23 (2008)
McLaren MP4-23 (2008)
70/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (5) et Heikki Kovalainen (1)

Champion : Lewis Hamilton

Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Red Bull RB5 (2009)
Red Bull RB5 (2009)
71/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (4) et Mark Webber (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4-26 (2011)
McLaren MP4-26 (2011)
72/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (3) et Lewis Hamilton (3)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Alessio Morgese

Ferrari SF71H (2018)
Ferrari SF71H (2018)
73/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 6

Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Kimi Räikkönen (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

Ferrari D50 (d'abord Lancia D50, puis Ferrari D50/801) (1954-1957)
Ferrari D50 (d'abord Lancia D50, puis Ferrari D50/801) (1954-1957)
74/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (3), Peter Collins (2) et Luigi Musso (1). Fangio et Musso ont partagé une victoire.

Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1956)

Photo de: LAT Images

Cooper T53 (1960-1962)
Cooper T53 (1960-1962)
75/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (5)

Champion : Jack Brabham (1960)

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari D246 (1958-1960)
Ferrari D246 (1958-1960)
76/91

Départs : 25

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Tony Brooks (2), Mike Hawthorn (1), Peter Collins (1) et Phil Hill (1)

Champion : Mike Hawthorn (1958)

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari 156 (1961-1962)
Ferrari 156 (1961-1962)
77/91

Départs : 13

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Wolfgang von Trips (2), Phil Hill (2) et Giancarlo Baghetti (1)

Champion : Phil Hill (1961)

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Lotus 33 (1964-1967)
Lotus 33 (1964-1967)
78/91

Départs : 27

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (5)

Champion : Jim Clark (1965)

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Matra MS80 (1969)
Matra MS80 (1969)
79/91

Départs : 10

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5)

Champion : Jackie Stewart

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Lotus 49B (1968-1970)
Lotus 49B (1968-1970)
80/91

Départs : 21

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (3), Jo Siffert (1) et Jochen Rindt (1)

Champion : Graham Hill (1968)

Photo de: LAT Images

Lotus 72C (1970-1971)
Lotus 72C (1970-1971)
81/91

Départs : 10

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Jochen Rindt (4) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1)

Champion : Jochen Rindt (1970)

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Ferrari 312B (1970-1971)
Ferrari 312B (1970-1971)
82/91

Départs : 18

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Jacky Ickx (3), Clay Regazzoni (1) et Mario Andretti (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Tyrrell 006 (1972-1974)
Tyrrell 006 (1972-1974)
83/91

Départs : 22

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5)

Champion : Jackie Stewart (1973)

Photo de: LAT Images

Williams FW07B (1980)
Williams FW07B (1980)
84/91

Départs : 14

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (4) et Carlos Reutemann (1)

Champion : Alan Jones

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4/7A (1992)
McLaren MP4/7A (1992)
85/91

Départs : 14

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (3) et Gerhard Berger (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

McLaren MP4/8 (1993)
McLaren MP4/8 (1993)
86/91

Départs : 16

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (5)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Williams FW16B (1994)
Williams FW16B (1994)
87/91

Départs : 8

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (4) et Nigel Mansell (1)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

Ferrari F310B (1997)
Ferrari F310B (1997)
88/91

Départs : 17

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: LAT Images

McLaren MP4-25 (2010)
McLaren MP4-25 (2010)
89/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 5

Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (3) et Jenson Button (2)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Ferrari F10 (2010)
Ferrari F10 (2010)
90/91

Départs : 19

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Fernando Alonso (5)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF70H (2017)
Ferrari SF70H (2017)
91/91

Départs : 20

Victoires : 5

Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5)

Champion : aucun

Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Plus représentatif mais pas toujours simple à calculer, voici le taux de réussite, à savoir le ratio entre le nombre de victoires et le nombre de Grands Prix disputés. Pour simplifier le tableau et par souci de cohérence avec notre diaporama, n'ont été retenues que les F1 ayant remporté au moins cinq courses et dont le ratio est égal ou supérieur à 60%.

Modèle Année(s)
d'exploitation		 Victoires GP disputés Ratio en %
Italy Alfa Romeo 158 1950 6 6 100,00
United Kingdom McLaren MP4/4 1988 15 16 93,75
Germany Mercedes W07 2016 19 21 90,48
Germany Mercedes W05 2014 16 19 84,21
Germany Mercedes W06 2015 16 19 84,21
Italy Ferrari F2004 2004 15 18 83,33
Italy Ferrari F2002 2002-2003 15 19 78,95
Italy Ferrari 500 1952-1957 14 18 77,78
Austria Red Bull RB18 2022 17 22 77,27
Germany Mercedes W11 2020 13 17 76,47
United Kingdom McLaren MP4/2 1984 12 16 75,00
United Kingdom Williams FW18 1996 12 16 75,00
Germany Mercedes W10 2019 15 21 71,43
Austria Red Bull RB9 2013 13 19 68,42
Italy Benetton B195 1995 11 17 64,71
Austria Red Bull RB7 2011 12 19 63,16
United Kingdom McLaren MP4/5 1989 10 16 62,50
United Kingdom Williams FW14B 1992 10 16 62,50
United Kingdom Williams FW15C 1993 10 16 62,50
United Kingdom Williams FW16B 1994 5 8 62,50
Germany Mercedes W196 1954-1955 6 10 60,00
United Kingdom Vanwall VW 5 1957-1958 9 15 60,00
Italy Ferrari 312T 1975 9 15 60,00
Germany Mercedes W08 2017 12 20 60,00
