Les F1 les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire

Sans surprise au vu de la saison réalisée, Red Bull place haut sa RB18 dans le classement des monoplaces les plus victorieuses de l'Histoire de la F1, avec 17 victoires en 22 Grands Prix. En valeur absolue, elle demeure toutefois en dessous de la référence dans le domaine, à savoir la Mercedes W07 de 2016, qui avait signé 19 succès en 21 Grands Prix.

L'heure est venue de découvrir ou redécouvrir le Panthéon des F1 les plus victorieuses :

Utilisez les flèches ci-dessous ou celles de votre clavier pour passer d'une photo à l'autre.

Mercedes W07 Hybrid (2016) 1 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 19 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (9) Champion : Nico Rosberg Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Red Bull RB18 (2022) 2 / 91 Départs : 22 Victoires : 17 Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (15) et Sergio Pérez (2) Champion : Max Verstappen Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images McLaren M23 (1973-1978) 3 / 91 Départs : 80 Victoires : 16 Pilotes victorieux : James Hunt (6), Emerson Fittipaldi (5), Denny Hulme (2), Peter Revson (2) et Jochen Mass (1) Champions : Emerson Fittipaldi (1974), James Hunt (1976) Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Mercedes W05 Hybrid (2014) 4 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 16 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Nico Rosberg (5) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Mercedes W06 Hybrid (2015) 5 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 16 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (10) et Nico Rosberg (6) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Mercedes AMG McLaren MP4/4 (1988) 6 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 15 Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (8) et Alain Prost (7) Champion : Ayrton Senna Photo de: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch Ferrari F2002 (2002-2003) 7 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 15 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (11) et Rubens Barrichello (4) Champion : Michael Schumacher (2002 et 2003) Photo de: Ferrari Media Center Ferrari F2004 (2004) 8 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 15 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (13) et Rubens Barrichello (2) Champion : Michael Schumacher Photo de: Shell Motorsport Mercedes W10 (2019) 9 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 15 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) et Valtteri Bottas (4) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Ferrari 500 (1952-1957) 10 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 14 Pilotes victorieux : Alberto Ascari (11), Piero Taruffi (1), Mike Hawthorn (1) et Giuseppe Farina (1) Champion : Alberto Ascari (1952 et 1953) Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 25 (1962-1967) 11 / 91 Départs : 49 Victoires : 14 Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (14) Champion : Jim Clark (1963 et 1965) Photo de: LAT Images Red Bull RB9 (2013) 12 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 13 Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (13) Champion : Sebastian Vettel Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah Mercedes W11 EQ Performance (2020) 13 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 13 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11), Valtteri Bottas (2) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images McLaren MP4/2 (1984) 14 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 12 Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Niki Lauda (5) Champion : Niki Lauda Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Williams FW18 (1996) 15 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 12 Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (8) et Jacques Villeneuve (4) Champion : Damon Hill Photo de: LAT Images Red Bull RB7 (2011) 16 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 12 Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (11) et Mark Webber (1) Champion : Sebastian Vettel Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ (2017) 17 / 91 Départs : 20 Victoires : 12 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (9) et Valtteri Bottas (3) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images Benetton B195 (1995) 18 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 11 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Johnny Herbert (2) Champion : Michael Schumacher Photo de: LAT Images Mercedes W09 EQ Power+ (2018) 19 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 11 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (11) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images Red Bull RB16B (2021) 20 / 91 Départs : 22 Victoires : 11 Pilotes victorieux : Max Verstappen (10) et Sergio Pérez (1) Champion : Max Verstappen Photo de: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images McLaren MP4/5 (1989) 21 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 10 Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6) et Alain Prost (4) Champion : Alain Prost Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW14B (1992) 22 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 10 Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (9) et Riccardo Patrese (1) Champion : Nigel Mansell Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW15C (1993) 23 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 10 Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (7) et Damon Hill (3) Champion : Alain Prost Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari F1-2000 (2000) 24 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 10 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (9) et Rubens Barrichello (1) Champion : Michael Schumacher Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images Ferrari F2001 (2001-2002) 25 / 91 Départs : 20 Victoires : 10 Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (10) Champion : Michael Schumacher (2001 et 2002) Photo de: Ferrari Media Center McLaren MP4/20 (2005) 26 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 10 Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (7) et Juan Pablo Montoya (3) Champion : aucun Photo de: McLaren Vanwall VW5 (1957-1958) 27 / 91 Départs : 15 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Stirling Moss (5) et Tony Brooks (4) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 312T (1975) 28 / 91 Départs : 15 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Clay Regazzoni (3) Champion : Niki Lauda Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW11 (1986) 29 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Nelson Piquet (4) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW11B (1987) 30 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (6) et Nelson Piquet (3) Champion : Nelson Piquet Photo de: LAT Images McLaren MP4/13 (1998) 31 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (8) et David Coulthard (1) Champion : Mika Häkkinen Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 248 F1 (2006) 32 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (7) et Felipe Massa (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Ferrari Media Center Ferrari F2007 (2007) 33 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Kimi Räikkönen (6) et Felipe Massa (3) Champion : Kimi Räikkönen Photo de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Red Bull RB6 (2010) 34 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (4) Champion : Sebastian Vettel Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Mercedes W12 E Performance (2021) 35 / 91 Départs : 22 Victoires : 9 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (8) et Valtteri Bottas (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Maserati 250F (1954-1960) 36 / 91 Départs : 43 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (6) et Stirling Moss (2) Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1957) Photo de: LAT Images Tyrrell 003 (1971-1972) 37 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 8 Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (8) Champion : Jackie Stewart (1971) Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 72E (1973-1975) 38 / 91 Départs : 39 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Ronnie Peterson (7) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 312T2 (1976-1978) 39 / 91 Départs : 31 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Niki Lauda (6) et Carlos Reutemann (2) Champion : Niki Lauda (1977) Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images McLaren MP4/6 (1991) 40 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (7) et Gerhard Berger (1) Champion : Ayrton Senna Photo de: LAT Images Benetton B194 (1994) 41 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 8 Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (8) Champion : Michael Schumacher Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW19 (1997) 42 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Jacques Villeneuve (7) et Heinz-Harald Frentzen (1) Champion : Jacques Villeneuve Photo de: LAT Images Renault R25 (2005) 43 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1) Champion : Fernando Alonso Photo de: LAT Images Renault R26 (2006) 44 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Fernando Alonso (7) et Giancarlo Fisichella (1) Champion : Fernando Alonso Photo de: Renault F1 McLaren MP4-22 (2007) 45 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Fernando Alonso (4) Champion : aucun Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Ferrari F2008 (2008) 46 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Felipe Massa (6) et Kimi Räikkönen (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Brawn BGP 001 (2009) 47 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 8 Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (6) et Rubens Barrichello (2) Champion : Jenson Button Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 72D (1971-1973) 48 / 91 Départs : 23 Victoires : 7 Pilote victorieux : Emerson Fittipaldi (7) Champion : Emerson Fittipaldi (1972) Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 78 (1977-1978) 49 / 91 Départs : 31 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5), Gunnar Nilsson (1) et Ronnie Peterson (1) Champion : Mario Andretti (1978) Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW14 (1991) 50 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Nigel Mansell (5) et Riccardo Patrese (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Williams McLaren MP4/14 (1999) 51 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (5) et David Coulthard (2) Champion : Mika Häkkinen Photo de: LAT Images McLaren MP4/15 (2000) 52 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Mika Häkkinen (4) et David Coulthard (3) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari F2003-GA (2003) 53 / 91 Départs : 12 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5) et Rubens Barrichello (2) Champion : Michael Schumacher (2003) Photo de: LAT Images Red Bull RB8 (2012) 54 / 91 Départs : 20 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Mark Webber (2) Champion : Sebastian Vettel Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images McLaren MP4-27 (2012) 55 / 91 Départs : 20 Victoires : 7 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (4) et Jenson Button (3) Champion : aucun Photo de: Rainier Ehrhardt Alfa Romeo 158 (1950) 56 / 91 Départs : 6 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Giuseppe Farina (3) et Juan Manuel Fangio (3) Champion : Giuseppe Farina Photo de: LAT Images Mercedes W196 (1954-1955) 57 / 91 Départs : 10 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (5) et Stirling Moss (1) Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1954 et 1955) Photo de: LAT Images Cooper T51 (1959-1963) 58 / 91 Départs : 24 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (2), Stirling Moss (2) et Bruce McLaren (2) Champion : Jack Brabham (1959 et 1960) Photo de: LAT Images BRM P57 (1962-1965) 59 / 91 Départs : 31 Victoires : 6 Pilote victorieux : Graham Hill (6) Champion : Graham Hill (1962) Photo de: LAT Images BRM P261 (1964-1968) 60 / 91 Départs : 34 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (4) et Jackie Stewart (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 49 (1967-1970) 61 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Jim Clark (5) et Graham Hill (1) Champion : Graham Hill (1968) Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 79 (1978-1979) 62 / 91 Départs : 26 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Mario Andretti (5) et Ronnie Peterson (1) Champion : Mario Andretti (1978) Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 312T4 (1979) 63 / 91 Départs : 13 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Gilles Villeneuve (3) et Jody Scheckter (3) Champion : Jody Scheckter Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW07 (1979-1980) 64 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (5) et Clay Regazzoni (1) Champion : Alan Jones (1980) Photo de: Williams F1 McLaren MP4/2B (1985) 65 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Niki Lauda (1) Champion : Alain Prost Photo de: LAT Images McLaren MP4/5B (1990) 66 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (6) Champion : Ayrton Senna Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 641 (1990) 67 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Alain Prost (5) et Nigel Mansell (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Ferrari F300 (1998) 68 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (6) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 399 (1999) 69 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Eddie Irvine (4) et Michael Schumacher (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images McLaren MP4-23 (2008) 70 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (5) et Heikki Kovalainen (1) Champion : Lewis Hamilton Photo de: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah Red Bull RB5 (2009) 71 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (4) et Mark Webber (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images McLaren MP4-26 (2011) 72 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Jenson Button (3) et Lewis Hamilton (3) Champion : aucun Photo de: Alessio Morgese Ferrari SF71H (2018) 73 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 6 Pilotes victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) et Kimi Räikkönen (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images Ferrari D50 (d'abord Lancia D50, puis Ferrari D50/801) (1954-1957) 74 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Juan Manuel Fangio (3), Peter Collins (2) et Luigi Musso (1). Fangio et Musso ont partagé une victoire. Champion : Juan Manuel Fangio (1956) Photo de: LAT Images Cooper T53 (1960-1962) 75 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Jack Brabham (5) Champion : Jack Brabham (1960) Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari D246 (1958-1960) 76 / 91 Départs : 25 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Tony Brooks (2), Mike Hawthorn (1), Peter Collins (1) et Phil Hill (1) Champion : Mike Hawthorn (1958) Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari 156 (1961-1962) 77 / 91 Départs : 13 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Wolfgang von Trips (2), Phil Hill (2) et Giancarlo Baghetti (1) Champion : Phil Hill (1961) Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Lotus 33 (1964-1967) 78 / 91 Départs : 27 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Jim Clark (5) Champion : Jim Clark (1965) Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Matra MS80 (1969) 79 / 91 Départs : 10 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5) Champion : Jackie Stewart Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Lotus 49B (1968-1970) 80 / 91 Départs : 21 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Graham Hill (3), Jo Siffert (1) et Jochen Rindt (1) Champion : Graham Hill (1968) Photo de: LAT Images Lotus 72C (1970-1971) 81 / 91 Départs : 10 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Jochen Rindt (4) et Emerson Fittipaldi (1) Champion : Jochen Rindt (1970) Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Ferrari 312B (1970-1971) 82 / 91 Départs : 18 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Jacky Ickx (3), Clay Regazzoni (1) et Mario Andretti (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Tyrrell 006 (1972-1974) 83 / 91 Départs : 22 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Jackie Stewart (5) Champion : Jackie Stewart (1973) Photo de: LAT Images Williams FW07B (1980) 84 / 91 Départs : 14 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Alan Jones (4) et Carlos Reutemann (1) Champion : Alan Jones Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images McLaren MP4/7A (1992) 85 / 91 Départs : 14 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Ayrton Senna (3) et Gerhard Berger (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images McLaren MP4/8 (1993) 86 / 91 Départs : 16 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Ayrton Senna (5) Champion : aucun Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Williams FW16B (1994) 87 / 91 Départs : 8 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Damon Hill (4) et Nigel Mansell (1) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images Ferrari F310B (1997) 88 / 91 Départs : 17 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Michael Schumacher (5) Champion : aucun Photo de: LAT Images McLaren MP4-25 (2010) 89 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 5 Pilotes victorieux : Lewis Hamilton (3) et Jenson Button (2) Champion : aucun Photo de: Sutton Motorsport Images Ferrari F10 (2010) 90 / 91 Départs : 19 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Fernando Alonso (5) Champion : aucun Photo de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images Ferrari SF70H (2017) 91 / 91 Départs : 20 Victoires : 5 Pilote victorieux : Sebastian Vettel (5) Champion : aucun Photo de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Plus représentatif mais pas toujours simple à calculer, voici le taux de réussite, à savoir le ratio entre le nombre de victoires et le nombre de Grands Prix disputés. Pour simplifier le tableau et par souci de cohérence avec notre diaporama, n'ont été retenues que les F1 ayant remporté au moins cinq courses et dont le ratio est égal ou supérieur à 60%.

Modèle Année(s)

d'exploitation Victoires GP disputés Ratio en % Alfa Romeo 158 1950 6 6 100,00 McLaren MP4/4 1988 15 16 93,75 Mercedes W07 2016 19 21 90,48 Mercedes W05 2014 16 19 84,21 Mercedes W06 2015 16 19 84,21 Ferrari F2004 2004 15 18 83,33 Ferrari F2002 2002-2003 15 19 78,95 Ferrari 500 1952-1957 14 18 77,78 Red Bull RB18 2022 17 22 77,27

Mercedes W11 2020 13 17 76,47 McLaren MP4/2 1984 12 16 75,00 Williams FW18 1996 12 16 75,00 Mercedes W10 2019 15 21 71,43 Red Bull RB9 2013 13 19 68,42 Benetton B195 1995 11 17 64,71 Red Bull RB7 2011 12 19 63,16 McLaren MP4/5 1989 10 16 62,50 Williams FW14B 1992 10 16 62,50 Williams FW15C 1993 10 16 62,50 Williams FW16B 1994 5 8 62,50 Mercedes W196 1954-1955 6 10 60,00 Vanwall VW 5 1957-1958 9 15 60,00 Ferrari 312T 1975 9 15 60,00 Mercedes W08 2017 12 20 60,00