Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
Formule 1 GP d'Arabie saoudite
Résultats

GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course

Découvrez l'ensemble des chronos enregistrés lors du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite, où Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) a signé le meilleur tour et inscrit un point supplémentaire au Championnat du monde de F1.

Basile Davoine
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
P. Pilote # Constructeur Moteur Tour Temps Intervalle km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari Races 16 Ferrari Ferrari 50

1'31.632

242.561
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 38

+0.114

1'31.746

0.114 242.260
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 50

+0.141

1'31.773

0.027 242.188
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 40

+0.312

1'31.944

0.171 241.738
5 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari Races 38 Ferrari Ferrari 50

+0.554

1'32.186

0.242 241.103
6 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Sauber Ferrari 49

+0.576

1'32.208

0.022 241.046
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 42

+0.622

1'32.254

0.046 240.926
8 Mexico S. Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.641

1'32.273

0.019 240.876
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams Racing 23 Williams Mercedes 50

+0.675

1'32.307

0.034 240.787
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 45

+0.678

1'32.310

0.003 240.779
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 47

+0.706

1'32.338

0.028 240.706
12 Germany N. Hülkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 49

+0.734

1'32.366

0.028 240.633
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 43

+0.755

1'32.387

0.021 240.579
14 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Sauber Ferrari 49

+1.074

1'32.706

0.319 239.751
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams Racing 2 Williams Mercedes 49

+1.394

1'33.026

0.320 238.926
16 Australia D. Ricciardo Toro Rosso 3 RB Red Bull 47

+1.691

1'33.323

0.297 238.166
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 48

+1.849

1'33.481

0.158 237.763
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda Toro Rosso 22 RB Red Bull 44

+1.891

1'33.523

0.042 237.657
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+3.928

1'35.560

2.037 232.591
Voir les résultats complets
Lire aussi :

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commentaires
Article précédent Qui est le pilote du jour au GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024 ?
Article suivant Championnat - Verstappen et Red Bull confirment

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Basile Davoine
"Le vent tourne" : Red Bull pourrait écarter Christian Horner

"Le vent tourne" : Red Bull pourrait écarter Christian Horner

Formule 1
"Le vent tourne" : Red Bull pourrait écarter Christian Horner "Le vent tourne" : Red Bull pourrait écarter Christian Horner
Les notes des pilotes au Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024

Les notes des pilotes au Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024

Formule 1
GP d'Arabie saoudite
Les notes des pilotes au Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024 Les notes des pilotes au Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Prime
Prime
Formule 1
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Dernières infos

Martín : "Quand on aura la moto à 100%, on pourra être imbattables"

Martín : "Quand on aura la moto à 100%, on pourra être imbattables"

MGP MotoGP
GP du Qatar
Martín : "Quand on aura la moto à 100%, on pourra être imbattables" Martín : "Quand on aura la moto à 100%, on pourra être imbattables"
Márquez au pied du podium alors qu'il ne "pilote pas bien"

Márquez au pied du podium alors qu'il ne "pilote pas bien"

MGP MotoGP
GP du Qatar
Márquez au pied du podium alors qu'il ne "pilote pas bien" Márquez au pied du podium alors qu'il ne "pilote pas bien"
Pecco Bagnaia : "On gagne en silence !"

Pecco Bagnaia : "On gagne en silence !"

MGP MotoGP
GP du Qatar
Pecco Bagnaia : "On gagne en silence !" Pecco Bagnaia : "On gagne en silence !"
Quartararo voit Yamaha piétiner : "On est plus loin que l'an dernier"

Quartararo voit Yamaha piétiner : "On est plus loin que l'an dernier"

MGP MotoGP
GP du Qatar
Quartararo voit Yamaha piétiner : "On est plus loin que l'an dernier" Quartararo voit Yamaha piétiner : "On est plus loin que l'an dernier"

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse