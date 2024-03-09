GP d'Arabie saoudite : les meilleurs tours en course
Découvrez l'ensemble des chronos enregistrés lors du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite, où Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) a signé le meilleur tour et inscrit un point supplémentaire au Championnat du monde de F1.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
1-
2
|P.
|Pilote
|#
|Constructeur
|Moteur
|Tour
|Temps
|Intervalle
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari Races
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|50
|
1'31.632
|242.561
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|38
|
+0.114
1'31.746
|0.114
|242.260
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|50
|
+0.141
1'31.773
|0.027
|242.188
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|40
|
+0.312
1'31.944
|0.171
|241.738
|5
|O. Bearman Ferrari Races
|38
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|50
|
+0.554
1'32.186
|0.242
|241.103
|6
|Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|49
|
+0.576
1'32.208
|0.022
|241.046
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|42
|
+0.622
1'32.254
|0.046
|240.926
|8
|S. Pérez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+0.641
1'32.273
|0.019
|240.876
|9
|A. Albon Williams Racing
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|50
|
+0.675
1'32.307
|0.034
|240.787
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|45
|
+0.678
1'32.310
|0.003
|240.779
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|47
|
+0.706
1'32.338
|0.028
|240.706
|12
|N. Hülkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|49
|
+0.734
1'32.366
|0.028
|240.633
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|43
|
+0.755
1'32.387
|0.021
|240.579
|14
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|49
|
+1.074
1'32.706
|0.319
|239.751
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams Racing
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|49
|
+1.394
1'33.026
|0.320
|238.926
|16
|D. Ricciardo Toro Rosso
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|47
|
+1.691
1'33.323
|0.297
|238.166
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|48
|
+1.849
1'33.481
|0.158
|237.763
|18
|Y. Tsunoda Toro Rosso
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|44
|
+1.891
1'33.523
|0.042
|237.657
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+3.928
1'35.560
|2.037
|232.591
|Voir les résultats complets
