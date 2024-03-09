La grille de départ du GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications sur le circuit de Djeddah. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.
Le top 3 en qualifications : Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, le poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
|
2
|
Charles Leclerc
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|
4
|
Fernando Alonso
|3
|
Sergio Pérez
|
6
|
Lando Norris
|5
|
Oscar Piastri
|
8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|7
|
George Russell
|
10
|
Lance Stroll
|9
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
12
|
Alexander Albon
|11
|
Oliver Bearman
|
14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|15
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
18
|
Pierre Gasly
|17
|
Esteban Ocon
|
20
|
Zhou Guanyu
|19
|
Logan Sargeant
