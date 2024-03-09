Toutes les séries

Formule 1 GP d'Arabie saoudite
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications sur le circuit de Djeddah. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.

Basile Davoine
Upd:
Le top 3 en qualifications : Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, le poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

3

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)

5

  Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

7

  George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

9

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

11

  Oliver Bearman
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

13

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

15

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

17

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)

19

  Logan Sargeant
(Williams)



 

 

Article précédent Le programme du GP d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024
Article suivant Alpine F1 pensait être "plus proche" des autres équipes à Djeddah

