La grille de départ du GP d'Autriche F1 2024
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Autriche en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Spielberg. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
3
|
George Russell
|
4
|
Carlos Sainz
|
5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
6
|
Charles Leclerc
|
7
|
Oscar Piastri
|
8
|
Sergio Pérez
|
9
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
10
|
Esteban Ocon
|
11
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
12
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
13
|
Pierre Gasly
|
14
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
15
|
Fernando Alonso
|
16
|
Alexander Albon
|
17
|
Lance Stroll
|
18
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
19
|
Logan Sargeant
|
20
|
Zhou Guanyu
