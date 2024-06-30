Toutes les séries

Résultats
Formule 1 GP d'Autriche

La grille de départ du GP d'Autriche F1 2024

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Autriche en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Spielberg. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.

Basile Davoine
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, et le reste de la grille

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)

3

  George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

5

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

7

  Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

9

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

11

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

13

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)

15

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

17

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

19

  Logan Sargeant
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)

Article précédent Duels en qualifs F1 : le point au GP d'Autriche 2024

