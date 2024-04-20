Toutes les séries

Formule 1 GP de Chine
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP de Chine F1 2024

Max Verstappen a signé la 100e pole de Red Bull au Grand Prix de Chine, devant Sergio Pérez et Fernando Alonso. Lewis Hamilton a été éliminé en Q1 et sera très mal placé sur la grille de départ.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Les trois premiers en qualifications : Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, le poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

1

 Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

 Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

3

 Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

 Lando Norris
(McLaren)

5

 Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

 Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

7

 Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

 George Russell
(Mercedes)

9

 Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

 Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

11

 Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

 Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

13

 Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

 Alexander Albon
(Williams)

15

 Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

 Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)

17

 Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

 Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

19

 Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

 Logan Sargeant
(Williams)
