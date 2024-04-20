La grille de départ du GP de Chine F1 2024
Max Verstappen a signé la 100e pole de Red Bull au Grand Prix de Chine, devant Sergio Pérez et Fernando Alonso. Lewis Hamilton a été éliminé en Q1 et sera très mal placé sur la grille de départ.
Photo de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
Sergio Pérez
|
3
|
Fernando Alonso
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
5
|
Oscar Piastri
|
6
|
Charles Leclerc
|
7
|
Carlos Sainz
|
8
|
George Russell
|
9
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
11
|
Lance Stroll
|
12
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
13
|
Esteban Ocon
|
14
|
Alexander Albon
|
15
|
Pierre Gasly
|
16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
18
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
Dernières infos
