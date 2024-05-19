La grille de départ du GP d'Émilie-Romagne F1 2024
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Émilie-Romagne en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Imola. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
3
|
Charles Leclerc
|
4
|
Carlos Sainz
|
5
|
Oscar Piastri (P) +3
|
6
|
George Russell
|
7
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
9
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
10
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
11
|
Sergio Pérez
|
12
|
Esteban Ocon
|
13
|
Lance Stroll
|
14
|
Alexander Albon
|
15
|
Pierre Gasly
|
16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
18
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
19
|
Fernando Alonso
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
- Oscar Piastri a été pénalisé de 3 places pour avoir gêné Kevin Magnussen en Q1.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Alonso : "Une course pour limiter les dégâts" à Imola
"Une course délicate" pour Alpine à Imola
Norris : "Un ou deux tours de plus et je pense que je l'aurais eu"
Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments