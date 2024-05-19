Toutes les séries

Formule 1 GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP d'Émilie-Romagne F1 2024

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Émilie-Romagne en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Imola. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.

Basile Davoine
Upd:
Le poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, dans le parc fermé
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, lance des chapeaux dans la foule, lors du forum des fans.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, sur scène dans la fanzone
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team dans la fanzone
Pedro de la Rosa, ambassadeur de l'équipe, Aston Martin F1 Team, y Stevenson, directeur sportif, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Les fans se rassemblent dans la Fanzone
Un fan attrape une casquette de l'écurie Haas F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrive dans le paddock
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Allan McNish, directeur de la coordination, groupe Audi
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, s'adresse aux fans depuis une scène
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Aston Martin Racing AMR24 détails techniques
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, dans le paddock
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, met son casque dans le garage
Oliver Hoffmann, l'engagement d'AUDI AG dans la Formule 1 en tant que représentant en chef et Lee Stevenson, chef mécanicien, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, quitte le garage
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, dans la voie des stands
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, sort du garage
Les mécaniciens travaillent sur la voiture de Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, dans la voie des stands.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Des fans agitent un drapeau Ferrari dans une tribune
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Un commissaire agite le drapeau rouge
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, quitte le garage
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, quitte le garage
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, retourne au garage
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, dans la voie des stands
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, est repoussé dans le garage.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, sort de la voie des stands
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, dans la voie des stands
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, quitte le garage
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38,l Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, à la sortie de la voie des stands
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, sortent de la voie des stands
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, fête sa deuxième place au Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, célèbre la pole position au Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, à Parc Ferme
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Joshua Zirkzee, joueur du Bologna FC, remet à Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, son Pirelli Pole Position Award.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, parlent au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, et Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, se félicitent au Parc Ferme après les qualifications.
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, lève le pouce depuis le Parc Ferme après la qualification
Joshua Zirkzee, joueur du Bologna FC, remet à Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, son Pirelli Pole Position Award.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, en pole position, avec Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, au Parc Ferme.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, parlent au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
L'équipe McLaren applaudit les efforts de ses pilotes à l'issue des qualifications
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, dans la voie des stands
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sebastian Vettel conduit la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Toto Wolff, Team Principal et CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel se préparant à piloter la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Toto Wolff, Team Principal et CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel se préparant à piloter la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Sebastian Vettel se prépare à conduire la McLaren MP4/8 d'Ayrton Senna
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, se félicitent après les qualifications
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, salue les fans après avoir obtenu la pole position.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, salue les fans après avoir obtenu la pole position.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, au Parc Ferme après les qualifications
93

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)

3

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

5

  Oscar Piastri (P) +3
 (McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  George Russell
(Mercedes)

7

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

9

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)

11

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

13

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

15

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

17

  Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

19

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Logan Sargeant
(Williams)
  • Oscar Piastri a été pénalisé de 3 places pour avoir gêné Kevin Magnussen en Q1.

Article précédent Piastri pénalisé et privé de première ligne à Imola
Article suivant L'avenir de Pérez en suspens après les performances de Tsunoda

More from
Basile Davoine
Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola

Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola

Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola
Championnat - Leclerc nouveau dauphin de Verstappen

Championnat - Leclerc nouveau dauphin de Verstappen

Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Championnat - Leclerc nouveau dauphin de Verstappen
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Prime
Prime
Formule 1
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Dernières infos

Alonso : "Une course pour limiter les dégâts" à Imola

Alonso : "Une course pour limiter les dégâts" à Imola

F1 Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Alonso : "Une course pour limiter les dégâts" à Imola
"Une course délicate" pour Alpine à Imola

"Une course délicate" pour Alpine à Imola

F1 Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
"Une course délicate" pour Alpine à Imola
Norris : "Un ou deux tours de plus et je pense que je l'aurais eu"

Norris : "Un ou deux tours de plus et je pense que je l'aurais eu"

F1 Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Norris : "Un ou deux tours de plus et je pense que je l'aurais eu"
Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola

Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola

F1 Formule 1
GP d'Émilie-Romagne
Photos - GP d'Émilie-Romagne 2024 : dimanche à Imola

