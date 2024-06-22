La grille de départ du GP d'Espagne F1 2024
Lando Norris (McLaren) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Espagne en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Barcelone. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.
|
1
|
Lando Norris
|
2
|
Max Verstappen
|
3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
4
|
George Russell
|
5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
6
|
Carlos Sainz
|
7
|
Pierre Gasly
|
8
|
Esteban Ocon
|
9
|
Oscar Piastri
|
10
|
Fernando Alonso
|
11
|
Sergio Pérez
|
12
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
13
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
14
|
Lance Stroll
|
15
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
16
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
18
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
19
|
Alexander Albon
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant (P)
- Sergio Pérez a été pénalisé de 3 places sur la grille après être revenu en piste avec une monoplace endommagée lors du GP du Canada.
- Logan Sargeant a été pénalisé de 3 place sur la grille après avoir gêné Lance Stroll.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Photos - GP d'Espagne 2024 : samedi à Barcelone
Leclerc déçu après les qualifs : "C'est pas fou !"
Abbi Pulling au top, Doriane Pin limite la casse
Alpine ne s'attendait pas à être "aussi compétitif"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments