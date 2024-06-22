Toutes les séries

Résultats
Formule 1 GP d'Espagne

La grille de départ du GP d'Espagne F1 2024

Lando Norris (McLaren) a décroché la pole position du Grand Prix d'Espagne en signant le meilleur temps des qualifications à Barcelone. Cette grille de départ est provisoire et ne sera définitive que quelques heures avant la course, après sa validation par la FIA.

Fabien Gaillard
Upd:
Top 3 : Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, poleman Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Lire aussi :

1

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

3

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  George Russell
(Mercedes)

5

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

7

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

9

  Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

11

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)

13

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

15

  Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

17

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

19

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Logan Sargeant (P)
 (Williams)

Article précédent Qualifs - Lando Norris en pole position, les Alpine dans le top 10
Article suivant Duels en qualifs F1 : le point au GP d'Espagne 2024

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

