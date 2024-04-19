La grille de départ du sprint du GP de Chine F1 2024
Lando Norris (McLaren) a décroché la première place sur la grille du sprint du Grand Prix de Chine 2024 de F1 en signant le meilleur temps des qualifs sprint à Shanghai. Cette grille de départ est provisoire en attendant sa validation par la FIA.
Photo de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
|
1
|
Lando Norris
|
2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
3
|
Fernando Alonso
|
4
|
Max Verstappen
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
6
|
Sergio Pérez
|
7
|
Charles Leclerc
|
8
|
Oscar Piastri
|
9
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
11
|
George Russell
|
12
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
13
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
14
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
15
|
Lance Stroll
|
16
|
Pierre Gasly
|
17
|
Esteban Ocon
|
18
|
Alexander Albon
|
19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
20
|
Logan Sargeant
