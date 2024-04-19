Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
Formule 1 GP de Chine
Résultats

La grille de départ du sprint du GP de Chine F1 2024

Lando Norris (McLaren) a décroché la première place sur la grille du sprint du Grand Prix de Chine 2024 de F1 en signant le meilleur temps des qualifs sprint à Shanghai. Cette grille de départ est provisoire en attendant sa validation par la FIA.

Basile Davoine
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

1

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

3

  Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

5

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

7

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

9

  Valtteri Bottas
(Stake)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Zhou Guanyu
(Stake)

11

  George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

13

  Nico Hülkenberg
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Daniel Ricciardo
(VCARB)

15

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

17

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

  Yuki Tsunoda
(VCARB)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Logan Sargeant
(Williams)

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commentaires
Article précédent Qualifs Sprint - Norris devance Hamilton sous la pluie
Article suivant Le nouveau châssis apporte de la "tranquillité d'esprit" à Ricciardo

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Basile Davoine
Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

Formule 1
GP de Chine
Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024
Pourquoi la "pole" de Norris a été annulée puis rétablie à Shanghai

Pourquoi la "pole" de Norris a été annulée puis rétablie à Shanghai

Formule 1
GP de Chine
Pourquoi la "pole" de Norris a été annulée puis rétablie à Shanghai
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Prime
Prime
Formule 1
Jean Todt et Ferrari : l'hypothèse d'un nouveau chapitre

Dernières infos

Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

F1 Formule 1
GP de Chine
Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024
Ferrari encore en tête à Imola, Porsche se rapproche

Ferrari encore en tête à Imola, Porsche se rapproche

WEC WEC
6 Heures d'Imola
Ferrari encore en tête à Imola, Porsche se rapproche
Gagnez un week-end de course VIP à Monaco !

Gagnez un week-end de course VIP à Monaco !

F1 Formule 1
Gagnez un week-end de course VIP à Monaco !
Neuville et Evans à égalité, Ogier en embuscade !

Neuville et Evans à égalité, Ogier en embuscade !

WRC WRC
Rallye de Croatie
Neuville et Evans à égalité, Ogier en embuscade !

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse