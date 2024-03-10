Les notes des pilotes au Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite F1 2024
Découvrez les notes de la rédaction de Motorsport.com et attribuez les vôtres aux pilotes après le Grand Prix d'Arabie saoudite 2024 de F1.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, et le reste du peloton au départ
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Haas : Magnussen aurait dû laisser passer Tsunoda
Certain de gagner, Espargaró a finalement vécu un "cauchemar"
Massa attaque la FIA, la F1 et Ecclestone en justice pour le titre 2008
Fabio Quartararo s'attendait "à bien pire" au GP du Qatar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments