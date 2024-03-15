Steiner : "Je suis resté trop longtemps chez Haas F1"
Trois mois après son départ de l'écurie américaine de Formule 1, Günther Steiner a concédé être "resté trop longtemps chez Haas".
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Günther Steiner
Photo de: Andreas Beil
