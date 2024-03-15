Toutes les séries

Formule 1

Steiner : "Je suis resté trop longtemps chez Haas F1"

Trois mois après son départ de l'écurie américaine de Formule 1, Günther Steiner a concédé être "resté trop longtemps chez Haas".

Fabien Gaillard
Upd:
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Après une mauvaise saison 2023, qui a vu Haas terminer à la dernière place du classement constructeurs, Gene Haas a décidé de ne pas prolonger la mission de Günther Steiner à la tête de l'écurie qu'il dirigeait depuis son arrivée en F1 en 2016. C'est l'ingénieur en chef Ayao Komatsu qui a été promu à sa place, alors que Steiner n'a pas tardé à retrouver le paddock via un rôle de consultant pour la télévision allemande.
L'Italo-Américain a désormais une chronique pour le site officiel de la Formule 1 et c'est dans sa toute première publication qu'il a affirmé qu'après plusieurs semaines loin de l'agitation de la discipline, il était parvenu à la conclusion qu'il était resté trop longtemps aux commandes de Haas. 
"La vie est belle depuis que j'ai quitté Haas avant cette saison", a-t-il écrit. "Ces dernières semaines, pour la première fois depuis une dizaine d'années, je me suis éloigné de la F1. Cette période a été bénéfique pour moi."
"Plus le temps passe, plus je me rends compte que je suis resté trop longtemps chez Haas. Lorsque vous vous éloignez, vous gagnez en clarté et vous pouvez voir ce qu'il faut faire. Quand vous y êtes, vous êtes dans le déni, vous pensez que vous pouvez le faire mais ce n'est pas le cas."
Günther Steiner

Günther Steiner

Photo de: Andreas Beil

Steiner a expliqué que l'impossibilité de lutter pour autre chose que quelques points a contribué à freiner son enthousiasme. "Avec nos moyens, on pouvait toujours se battre pour être septième, huitième ou neuvième, mais on ne pouvait pas se battre pour les podiums sans avoir les mêmes armes que les autres. Faire ça sur le long terme, ce n'est pas ce que je veux faire dans la vie. Je ne veux pas être à nouveau septième. Je connais. Je veux être capable de me battre aux avant-postes."
"Lorsque Toto Wolff a commencé avec Mercedes, l'équipe n'était pas au sommet. Certes, ils ont eu l'avantage du moteur au début [en 2014], mais il a tout mis en place pour réussir à moyen terme ; et ils ont remporté huit championnats constructeurs. C'est la même chose avec Red Bull. Combien de temps leur a-t-il fallu pour y arriver ? Chaque année, ils se sont améliorés. Il faut de la patience et une planification à long terme."
Steiner n'a pas exclu de reprendre un rôle actif dans le paddock, mais dans les bonnes circonstances : "Je pourrais revenir en F1 dans un avenir proche, mais il faut que ce soit dans le cadre d'un bon projet, bien mené."
Lire aussi :

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
