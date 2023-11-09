24 Heures du Mans
Actualités

L'hydrogène aux 24H du Mans probablement reporté à 2027

On ne devrait pas voir de technologie hydrogène aux 24 Heures du Mans avant l'horizon 2027.

Gary Watkins
Auteur Gary Watkins
Publié
H24
Le projet de faire courir aux 24 Heures du Mans et en WEC des prototypes à hydrogène devrait être reporté d'une année supplémentaire.
Selon Pierre Fillon, président de l'Automobile Club de l'Ouest, la nouvelle échéance fixée à 2026 lors de la dernière édition des 24 Heures du Mans apparaît de moins en moins tenable. "Ce n'est pas réaliste", prévient-il. "On doit dédier du temps à la sécurité, et c'est plus long que prévu. Je pense que 2027 est plus réaliste."
Au tout début, l'arrivée de l'hydrogène était dans le viseur pour les 24 Heures du Mans 2024, avec un châssis monotype codéveloppé par Red Bull Advanced Technologies et Oreca, avant que ce ne soit décalé à 2025. Puis l'ACO et la FIA ont fait évolué une nouvelle fois le projet en juin dernier, quand ils ont annoncé que des prototypes hybrides à hydrogène seraient autorisés à courir en 2026.
L'idée est de voir ces voitures à hydrogène en mesure de se battre pour la victoire au classement général contre les LMH et les LMDh. Et l'annonce de juin coïncidait avec celle de Toyota, le constructeur japonais ayant manifesté son intention de concevoir un prototype hybride à hydrogène pour cet horizon, s'appuyant sur les premiers travaux menés depuis 2021 avec la Corolla H2 qui utilise également le moteur de la GR Yaris Rally1 du WRC. L'ACO a donc abandonné le projet d'un châssis monotype, bien que la confirmation officielle ne soit pas intervenue.  
Directeur technique de Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, Pascal Vasselon assurait l'été dernier qu'un constructeur pouvait viser la victoire au Mans avec un prototype hybride à hydrogène dès 2026 : "Avec un effort technologique, tout est possible. Il n'y a pas d'obstacle si le niveau technologique est autorisé, ça devrait être faisable."
Le prototype hybride à hydrogène GR H2 de Toyota.

Le prototype hybride à hydrogène GR H2 de Toyota.

L'ACO travaille sur l'hydrogène en Endurance depuis 2018 et a forgé un partenariat avec GreenGT pour son propre projet MissionH24. La troisième génération de ce prototype a d'ailleurs été dévoilée le mois dernier. Il est développé autour d'un châssis conçu par le constructeur allemand ADESS et doit entrer en compétition en 2025 en Michelin Le Mans Cup. 
S'il pourrait, à terme, faire aussi son apparition en ELMS, il n'est pas question à ce jour d'en faire un projet pouvant intégrer le stand dédié aux nouvelles technologies aux 24 Heures du Mans. 
"La H24 est faite pour courir en Le Mans Cup ou peut-être en ELMS, pas au Mans", confirme Pierre Fillon. "L'objectif est d'avoir le même niveau de performance qu'en GT3, nous ne sommes pas un constructeur. La voiture est simplement un laboratoire pour mieux savoir ce que l'on a à faire en matière de sécurité et de ravitaillement. On apprend énormément avec cette voiture."
