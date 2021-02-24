Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda
Feuilletons l'album des titres remportés par les pilotes Honda dans la catégorie reine des Grands Prix moto.
Honda avait déjà cumulé les titres en petites cylindrées dans les années 1960 lorsque son programme a été relancé, en 1982, avec la gestion du HRC que l'on connaît aujourd'hui. Depuis, 21 titres pilotes ont été remportés, du succès phénoménal du jeune Freddie Spencer en 1983 jusqu'au sixième sacre de l'un de ses héritiers, l'extraterrestre Marc Márquez, en 2019. Les voici, en images et en chiffres.
Tous les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda
Cliquez sur les flèches pour passer d'une photo à l'autre.
1983 - Freddie Spencer
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 12
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 6
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 144
1985 - Freddie Spencer
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 12
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 6
Points : 141
1987 - Wayne Gardner
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 11
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 8
Points : 178
1989 - Eddie Lawson
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 4
Podiums : 13
Pole positions : 1
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 228
1994 - Mick Doohan
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 14
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 6
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 317
1995 - Mick Doohan
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 13
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 248
1996 - Mick Doohan
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 8
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 4
Points : 309
1997 - Mick Doohan
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 12
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 12
Meilleurs tours : 11
Points : 340
1998 - Mick Doohan
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 14
Victoires : 8
Podiums : 11
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 260
1999 - Álex Crivillé
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 2
Meilleurs tours : 2
Points : 267
2001 - Valentino Rossi
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 11
Podiums : 13
Pole positions : 4
Meilleurs tours : 10
Points : 325
2002 - Valentino Rossi
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 15
Victoires : 11
Podiums : 15
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 9
Points : 355
2003 - Valentino Rossi
Photo de: Richard Sloop
Départs : 16
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 357
2006 - Nicky Hayden
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 17
Victoires : 2
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 1
Meilleurs tours : 2
Points : 252
2011 - Casey Stoner
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 17
Victoires : 10
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 12
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 350
2013 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 11
Points : 334
2014 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 18
Victoires : 13
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 13
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 362
2016 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Repsol Media
Départs : 18
Victoires : 5
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 4
Points : 298
2017 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 298
2018 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Départs : 18
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 8
Points : 321
2019 - Marc Márquez
Photo de: Srinivasa Krishnan
Départs : 19
Victoires : 12
Podiums : 18
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 420
Voir aussi :
Related video
À propos de cet article
|Séries
|MotoGP
|Auteur
|Carlos Guil Iglesias