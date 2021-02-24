MotoGP
Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron
MotoGP / Contenu spécial

Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda

Par :

Feuilletons l'album des titres remportés par les pilotes Honda dans la catégorie reine des Grands Prix moto.

partages
commentaires
Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda

Honda avait déjà cumulé les titres en petites cylindrées dans les années 1960 lorsque son programme a été relancé, en 1982, avec la gestion du HRC que l'on connaît aujourd'hui. Depuis, 21 titres pilotes ont été remportés, du succès phénoménal du jeune Freddie Spencer en 1983 jusqu'au sixième sacre de l'un de ses héritiers, l'extraterrestre Marc Márquez, en 2019. Les voici, en images et en chiffres.

Tous les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda

Cliquez sur les flèches pour passer d'une photo à l'autre.

1983 - Freddie Spencer

1983 - Freddie Spencer
1/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 12
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 6
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 144

1985 - Freddie Spencer

1985 - Freddie Spencer
2/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 12
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 6
Points : 141

1987 - Wayne Gardner

1987 - Wayne Gardner
3/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 11
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 8
Points : 178

1989 - Eddie Lawson

1989 - Eddie Lawson
4/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 4
Podiums : 13
Pole positions : 1
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 228

1994 - Mick Doohan

1994 - Mick Doohan
5/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 14
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 6
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 317

1995 - Mick Doohan

1995 - Mick Doohan
6/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 13
Victoires : 7
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 248

1996 - Mick Doohan

1996 - Mick Doohan
7/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 8
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 4
Points : 309

1997 - Mick Doohan

1997 - Mick Doohan
8/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 12
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 12
Meilleurs tours : 11
Points : 340

1998 - Mick Doohan

1998 - Mick Doohan
9/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 14
Victoires : 8
Podiums : 11
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 260

1999 - Álex Crivillé

1999 - Álex Crivillé
10/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 16
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 2
Meilleurs tours : 2
Points : 267

2001 - Valentino Rossi

2001 - Valentino Rossi
11/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 11
Podiums : 13
Pole positions : 4
Meilleurs tours : 10
Points : 325

2002 - Valentino Rossi

2002 - Valentino Rossi
12/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 15
Victoires : 11
Podiums : 15
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 9
Points : 355

2003 - Valentino Rossi

2003 - Valentino Rossi
13/21

Photo de: Richard Sloop

Départs : 16
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 357

2006 - Nicky Hayden

2006 - Nicky Hayden
14/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 17
Victoires : 2
Podiums : 10
Pole positions : 1
Meilleurs tours : 2
Points : 252

2011 - Casey Stoner

2011 - Casey Stoner
15/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 17
Victoires : 10
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 12
Meilleurs tours : 7
Points : 350

2013 - Marc Márquez

2013 - Marc Márquez
16/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 16
Pole positions : 9
Meilleurs tours : 11
Points : 334

2014 - Marc Márquez

2014 - Marc Márquez
17/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 18
Victoires : 13
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 13
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 362

2016 - Marc Márquez

2016 - Marc Márquez
18/21

Photo de: Repsol Media

Départs : 18
Victoires : 5
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 4
Points : 298

2017 - Marc Márquez

2017 - Marc Márquez
19/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 18
Victoires : 6
Podiums : 12
Pole positions : 8
Meilleurs tours : 3
Points : 298

2018 - Marc Márquez

2018 - Marc Márquez
20/21

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Départs : 18
Victoires : 9
Podiums : 14
Pole positions : 7
Meilleurs tours : 8
Points : 321

2019 - Marc Márquez

2019 - Marc Márquez
21/21

Photo de: Srinivasa Krishnan

Départs : 19
Victoires : 12
Podiums : 18
Pole positions : 10
Meilleurs tours : 12
Points : 420

Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron

À propos de cet article

Séries MotoGP
Auteur Carlos Guil Iglesias

Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda
MGP

Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda

19m
Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron
MOT2

Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron

3h
Lewis Hamilton et Joan Mir nommés aux Laureus Awards
F1

Lewis Hamilton et Joan Mir nommés aux Laureus Awards

4h
Marc Márquez vers une saison 2021 "complètement différente" pour lui
MGP

Marc Márquez vers une saison 2021 "complètement différente" pour lui

5h
Petrucci s'est senti important dès ses premières réunions avec KTM
MGP

Petrucci s'est senti important dès ses premières réunions avec KTM

7h
200 jours sans Marc Márquez
MotoGP / Actualités

200 jours sans Marc Márquez

2020, l'année noire de Valentino Rossi
Vidéo incluse !
MotoGP / Statistiques

2020, l'année noire de Valentino Rossi

Quartararo en route vers le titre ? Ce qu'en disent les statistiques
MotoGP / Statistiques

Quartararo en route vers le titre ? Ce qu'en disent les statistiques

Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda
MGP MotoGP / Contenu spécial

Les Champions du monde 500cc/MotoGP avec Honda

Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron
MOT2 Moto2 / Actualités

Le team Gresini reprend la piste après la mort de son patron

Lewis Hamilton et Joan Mir nommés aux Laureus Awards
F1 Formule 1 / Actualités

Lewis Hamilton et Joan Mir nommés aux Laureus Awards

Marc Márquez vers une saison 2021 "complètement différente" pour lui
MGP MotoGP / Actualités

Marc Márquez vers une saison 2021 "complètement différente" pour lui

