La grille de départ du GP d'Allemagne MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia a signé la pole position MotoGP au Sachsenring devant Luca Marini et Jack Miller. Voici la grille de départ qui comptera pour la course sprint et la course principale du Grand Prix d'Allemagne ce week-end.

1. Italy   Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

2. Italy   Luca Marini

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

3. Australia   Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

4. France   Johann Zarco

Prima Pramac Racing

 

5. Italy   Marco Bezzecchi

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

6. Spain   Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

7. Spain   Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

8. Spain   Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

9. South Africa   Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10. Spain   Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

11. Italy   Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

12. France   Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

13. Spain   Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

14. Italy   Fabio Di Giannantonio

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

15. Spain   Augusto Fernández

GasGas Factory Racing Tech3

16. Portugal   Miguel Oliveira

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

 

17. Italy   Franco Morbidelli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

18. Japan   Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

19. Spain   Raul Fernández

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

 

20. Germany   Jonas Folger

GasGas Factory Racing Tech3

  
