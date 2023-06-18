La grille de départ du GP d'Allemagne MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia a signé la pole position MotoGP au Sachsenring devant Luca Marini et Jack Miller. Voici la grille de départ qui comptera pour la course sprint et la course principale du Grand Prix d'Allemagne ce week-end.
|
1. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
2. Luca Marini
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
3. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
4. Johann Zarco
Prima Pramac Racing
|
5. Marco Bezzecchi
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
6. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
7. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
|
8. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
9. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
10. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
11. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
12. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
13. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
15. Augusto Fernández
GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
|
16. Miguel Oliveira
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team
|
17. Franco Morbidelli
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
18. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
19. Raul Fernández
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team
|
20. Jonas Folger
GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
