Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
MotoGP GP des Amériques
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP des Amériques MotoGP 2024

Maverick Viñales a signé la pole pour les deux courses du GP des Amériques sur le circuit d'Austin. Pedro Acosta et Marc Márquez seront à ses côtés en première ligne sur la grille de départ.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

2. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

3. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

4. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

5. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

6. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

7. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

8. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

9. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

10. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

11. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

12. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

13. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

 

14. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

15. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

16. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

17. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

18. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

19. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

21. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

22. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

    

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commentaires
Article précédent Martín "chanceux" d'avoir évité une blessure en qualifications
Article suivant Acosta frustré par son sprint : "Je n'aime vraiment pas perdre !"

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin

Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin

MotoGP
GP des Amériques
Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin
Acosta frustré par son sprint : "Je n'aime vraiment pas perdre !"

Acosta frustré par son sprint : "Je n'aime vraiment pas perdre !"

MotoGP
GP des Amériques
Acosta frustré par son sprint : "Je n'aime vraiment pas perdre !"
Martín "chanceux" d'avoir évité une blessure en qualifications

Martín "chanceux" d'avoir évité une blessure en qualifications

MotoGP
GP des Amériques
Martín "chanceux" d'avoir évité une blessure en qualifications

Dernières infos

Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024

F1 Formule 1
GP de Chine
Le programme du GP de Chine F1 2024
Se contenir à la radio prend plus d'énergie que piloter selon Tsunoda

Se contenir à la radio prend plus d'énergie que piloter selon Tsunoda

F1 Formule 1
Se contenir à la radio prend plus d'énergie que piloter selon Tsunoda
Warm-up - Viñales reste devant avant la course principale

Warm-up - Viñales reste devant avant la course principale

MGP MotoGP
GP des Amériques
Warm-up - Viñales reste devant avant la course principale
Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin

Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin

MGP MotoGP
GP des Amériques
Brad Binder limité par une fracture à un pied à Austin

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse