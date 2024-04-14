La grille de départ du GP des Amériques MotoGP 2024
Maverick Viñales a signé la pole pour les deux courses du GP des Amériques sur le circuit d'Austin. Pedro Acosta et Marc Márquez seront à ses côtés en première ligne sur la grille de départ.
|
1. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
2. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
3. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
4. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
5. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
6. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
7. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
9. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
10. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
11. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
12. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
13. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
14. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
15. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
16. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
17. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
18. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
19. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
20. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
21. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
22. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
