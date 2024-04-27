Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
MotoGP GP d'Espagne
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP d'Espagne MotoGP 2024

Marc Márquez a signé la pole position pour les deux courses au Grand Prix d'Espagne à Jerez, en profitant de la piste humide. Voici l'intégralité de la grille de départ.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

2. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

3. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

4. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

5. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

6. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

7. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

8. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

 

 

9. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

10. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

11. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

 

12. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

13. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

 

14. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

15. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

16. Spain Dani Pedrosa

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

17. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

18. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

19. Germany Stefan Bradl

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

21. Italy Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing

22. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

 

23. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

24. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

25. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commentaires
Article précédent Qualifs - Márquez décroche sa première pole avec Ducati !
Article suivant Márquez "super content" et en pleine confiance après sa pole

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró

Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró

MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró
Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"

Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"

MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"
Zarco agacé par la direction de course : "Ton job, tu le fais mal"

Zarco agacé par la direction de course : "Ton job, tu le fais mal"

MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Zarco agacé par la direction de course : "Ton job, tu le fais mal"

Dernières infos

Bagnaia vainqueur à Jerez : "60% de la course s'est joué au départ"

Bagnaia vainqueur à Jerez : "60% de la course s'est joué au départ"

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Bagnaia vainqueur à Jerez : "60% de la course s'est joué au départ"
Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró

Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró
Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"

Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Espagne
Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"
Marc Márquez sur le podium : "Ma deuxième vie commence"

Marc Márquez sur le podium : "Ma deuxième vie commence"

MGP MotoGP
Test de Jerez
Marc Márquez sur le podium : "Ma deuxième vie commence"

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse