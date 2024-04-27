La grille de départ du GP d'Espagne MotoGP 2024
Marc Márquez a signé la pole position pour les deux courses au Grand Prix d'Espagne à Jerez, en profitant de la piste humide. Voici l'intégralité de la grille de départ.
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|
1. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
2. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
3. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
4. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
5. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
6. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
7. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
8. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
9. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
10. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
11. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
12. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
13. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
14. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
15. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
16. Dani Pedrosa
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
17. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
18. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
19. Stefan Bradl
LCR Honda
|
20. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
21. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing
|
22. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
23. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
24. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
25. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
|
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Bagnaia vainqueur à Jerez : "60% de la course s'est joué au départ"
Pas de sanction pour l'accrochage entre Zarco et Espargaró
Une "chute bizarre" pour Martín : "Je ne comprends pas"
Marc Márquez sur le podium : "Ma deuxième vie commence"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments