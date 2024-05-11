La grille de départ du GP de France MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martín a signé la pole position pour les deux courses au Grand Prix de France au Mans. Voici l'intégralité de la grille de départ.
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|
1. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
2. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
3. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
4. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
5. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
6. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
7. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
8. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
9. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
10. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
11. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
12. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
13. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
14. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
15. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
16. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
17. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
18. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
19. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
20. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
21. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
22. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Bastianini "frustré" de ne pas pouvoir exprimer son rythme
Photos - La Yamaha de Quartararo change de couleurs au GP de France
Warm-up - Pedro Acosta leader, Fabio Quartararo troisième
Gasly avec un casque hommage à Ayrton Senna à Imola
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments