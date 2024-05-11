Toutes les séries

MotoGP GP de France
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP de France MotoGP 2024

Jorge Martín a signé la pole position pour les deux courses au Grand Prix de France au Mans. Voici l'intégralité de la grille de départ.

Fabien Gaillard
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain  Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Italy  Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

3. Spain  Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

4. Italy  Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

5. Italy  Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

6. Spain  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

7. Spain  Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

8. France  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

9. Italy  Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

10. Italy  Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

11. Australia  Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

12. Portugal  Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

13. Spain  Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

14. Spain  Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

15. France  Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

16. Spain  Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

17. Spain  Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

18. Spain  Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

19. Japan  Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain  Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

21. Italy  Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

22. South Africa  Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

    

Article précédent Qualifs - Martín en pole devant Bagnaia malgré une chute !
Article suivant Martín et Bagnaia se sentent "suffisamment rapides" pour les courses

