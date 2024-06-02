Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
Résultats
MotoGP GP d'Italie

La grille de départ du GP d'Italie MotoGP 2024

Jorge Martín sera en pole au Grand Prix d'Italie, devant Maverick Viñales et Marc Márquez. Auteur du deuxième temps, Pecco Bagnaia sera pénalisé sur la grille de départ.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

 

3. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

4. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

5. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

6. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

7. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

8. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

9. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

10. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

11. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

12. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

13. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

14. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

15. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

16. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

17. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

18. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

19. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

20. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

21. Spain Pol Espargaró

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

22. Italy Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing

 

23. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

24. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Article précédent Aleix Espargaró deviendra le pilote d'essais de Honda en 2025

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello

Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello
Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini

Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini
Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

Dernières infos

Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello

Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello
Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini

Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini
Vasseur veut des pilotes qui soutiennent Ferrari sans condition

Vasseur veut des pilotes qui soutiennent Ferrari sans condition

F1 Formule 1
Vasseur veut des pilotes qui soutiennent Ferrari sans condition
Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse