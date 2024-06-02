La grille de départ du GP d'Italie MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martín sera en pole au Grand Prix d'Italie, devant Maverick Viñales et Marc Márquez. Auteur du deuxième temps, Pecco Bagnaia sera pénalisé sur la grille de départ.
Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|
1. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
2. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
3. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
4. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
5. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
6. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
7. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
8. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
9. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
10. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
11. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
12. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
13. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
15. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
16. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
17. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
18. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
19. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
20. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
21. Pol Espargaró
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
22. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing
|
23. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
24. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Dimanche au Mugello
Martín regrette une "erreur de débutant" face à Bastianini
Vasseur veut des pilotes qui soutiennent Ferrari sans condition
Bastianini : "J'ai un peu dormi au milieu de la course !"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments