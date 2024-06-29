Toutes les séries

MotoGP GP des Pays-Bas

La grille de départ du GP des Pays-Bas MotoGP 2024

Pecco Bagnaia a signé la pole au Grand Prix des Pays-Bas. Jorge Martín et Maverick Viñales seront à ses côtés en première ligne sur la grille de départ à Assen.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Lire aussi :

1. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

2. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

 

3. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

4. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

5. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

 

6. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

7. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

8. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

 

 

9. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

10. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

11. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

12. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

13. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

14. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

15. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

16. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

17. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

18. Italy Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing

19. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

21. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

22. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

23. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

  

Article précédent Qualifs - Bagnaia bat Martín pour une pole astronomique !
Article suivant "Étrange" pour Martín de reprendre le travail avec les ingénieurs Ducati

