La grille de départ du GP des Pays-Bas MotoGP 2024
Pecco Bagnaia a signé la pole au Grand Prix des Pays-Bas. Jorge Martín et Maverick Viñales seront à ses côtés en première ligne sur la grille de départ à Assen.
|
1. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
2. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
3. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
4. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
5. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
7. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
8. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
|
9. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
10. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
11. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
12. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
13. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
14. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
15. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
16. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
17. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
18. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing
|
19. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
20. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
21. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
22. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
23. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
