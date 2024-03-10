La grille de départ du GP du Qatar MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martín a signé la pole pour les deux courses au GP du Qatar en MotoGP sur le circuit de Losail. Aleix Espargaró et Enea Bastianini l'accompagneront sur la première ligne de la grille de départ.
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, le poleman Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|
1. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
2. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
3. Enea Bastianini
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
4. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
5. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
6. Marc Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
8. Pedro Acosta
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
9. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
10. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
11. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
12. Raúl Fernández
Trackhouse Racing
|
13. Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
|
14. Miguel Oliveira
Trackhouse Racing
|
15. Marco Bezzecchi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
16. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
17. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
18. Augusto Fernández
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
|
19. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
20. Álex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
21. Luca Marini
Repsol Honda Team
|
22. Franco Morbidelli
Prima Pramac Racing
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dernières infos
Martín : "Quand on aura la moto à 100%, on pourra être imbattables"
Márquez au pied du podium alors qu'il ne "pilote pas bien"
Pecco Bagnaia : "On gagne en silence !"
Quartararo voit Yamaha piétiner : "On est plus loin que l'an dernier"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments