MotoGP GP du Qatar
Résultats

La grille de départ du GP du Qatar MotoGP 2024

Jorge Martín a signé la pole pour les deux courses au GP du Qatar en MotoGP sur le circuit de Losail. Aleix Espargaró et Enea Bastianini l'accompagneront sur la première ligne de la grille de départ.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, le poleman Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, le poleman Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

 

 

3. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

4. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

5. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

6. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

7. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

8. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

9. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

10. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

11. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

12. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

13. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

 

14. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

15. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

16. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

17. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

18. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

19. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

20. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

21. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

22. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

    

Article précédent Márquez passe du "cauchemar" au "plaisir" grâce à la Ducati
Article suivant Espargaró "optimiste" grâce à son avantage avec les pneus

