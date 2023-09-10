La grille de départ du GP de Saint-Marin MotoGP
Jorge Martín a signé la pole position MotoGP à Misano, devant Marco Bezzecchi et Pecco Bagnaia. Voici la grille de départ qui comptera pour la course sprint et la course principale du Grand Prix de Saint-Marin ce week-end.
|
1. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
2. Marco Bezzecchi
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
3. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
4. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
5. Dani Pedrosa
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
6. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
7. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
8. Luca Marini
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
9. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
|
10. Miguel Oliveira
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team
|
11. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
12. Raul Fernández
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team
|
13. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
14. Michele Pirro
Aruba.it Racing
|
15. Stefan Bradl
Team HRC
|
16. Johann Zarco
Prima Pramac Racing
|
17. Augusto Fernández
GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
|
18. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
19. Franco Morbidelli
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
20. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
22. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
|
23. Pol Espargaró
GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
|
