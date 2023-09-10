Précédent / Pedrosa accorde plus de "valeur" au succès de Rossi à 37 ans
La grille de départ du GP de Saint-Marin MotoGP

Jorge Martín a signé la pole position MotoGP à Misano, devant Marco Bezzecchi et Pecco Bagnaia. Voici la grille de départ qui comptera pour la course sprint et la course principale du Grand Prix de Saint-Marin ce week-end.

1. Spain   Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Italy   Marco Bezzecchi

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

3. Italy   Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

4. Spain   Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

5. Spain   Dani Pedrosa

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

6. Spain   Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

7. South Africa   Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

8. Italy   Luca Marini

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

9. Spain   Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

10. Portugal   Miguel Oliveira

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

 

11. Spain   Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

12. Spain   Raul Fernández

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

13. France   Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

14. Italy   Michele Pirro

Aruba.it Racing

 

 

15. Germany   Stefan Bradl

Team HRC

16. France   Johann Zarco

Prima Pramac Racing

 

17. Spain   Augusto Fernández

GasGas Factory Racing Tech3

 

 

18. Australia   Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

19. Italy   Franco Morbidelli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

20. Japan   Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

21. Italy   Fabio Di Giannantonio

Gresini Racing MotoGP

22. Spain   Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

23. Spain   Pol Espargaró

GasGas Factory Racing Tech3

 
