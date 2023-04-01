La grille de départ du GP d'Argentine MotoGP
En slicks sur une piste séchante, Álex Márquez a signé sa première pole en MotoGP, pour le sprint et la course principale au GP d'Argentine. Marco Bezzecchi et Pecco Bagnaia l'accompagneront sur la première ligne de la grille de départ.
|
1. Álex Márquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
2. Marco Bezzecchi
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
3. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
4. Franco Morbidelli
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
5. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia Racing
|
6. Johann Zarco
Prima Pramac Racing
|
7. Luca Marini
Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|
8. Jorge Martín
Prima Pramac Racing
|
9. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing
|
10. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
11. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
12. Álex Rins
LCR Honda
|
13. Raul Fernández
CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team
|
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
15. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
16. Jack Miller
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
17. Augusto Fernández
GasGas Factory Racing Tech3
|
18. Joan Mir
Repsol Honda Team
Qualifs - Álex Márquez crée la surprise en slicks sous la pluie !
Moto en feu puis slicks sous la pluie : l'incroyable pole d'Álex Márquez !
