MotoGP / GP d'Argentine Résultats

La grille de départ du GP d'Argentine MotoGP

En slicks sur une piste séchante, Álex Márquez a signé sa première pole en MotoGP, pour le sprint et la course principale au GP d'Argentine. Marco Bezzecchi et Pecco Bagnaia l'accompagneront sur la première ligne de la grille de départ.

1. Spain  Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

2. Italy  Marco Bezzecchi

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

3. Italy  Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

4. Italy  Franco Morbidelli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

5. Spain  Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

 

6. France  Johann Zarco

Prima Pramac Racing

7. Italy  Luca Marini

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

8. Spain  Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

 

9. Spain  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

10. France  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

11. Japan  Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

12. Spain  Álex Rins

LCR Honda

13. Spain  Raul Fernández

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team

 

14. Italy  Fabio Di Giannantonio

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

15. South Africa  Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

16. Australia  Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

17. Spain  Augusto Fernández

GasGas Factory Racing Tech3

 

 

18. Spain  Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team
