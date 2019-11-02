MotoGP
MotoGP
C
MotoGP
GP de Thaïlande
04 oct.
-
06 oct.
Événement terminé
Résumé Résultats
C
MotoGP
GP du Japon
18 oct.
-
20 oct.
Événement terminé
Résumé Résultats
C
MotoGP
GP d'Australie
25 oct.
-
27 oct.
Événement terminé
Résumé Résultats
C
MotoGP
GP de Malaisie
01 nov.
-
03 nov.
Événement terminé
Résumé Résultats
C
MotoGP
GP de Valence
15 nov.
-
17 nov.
Événement terminé
Résumé Résultats
Voir en entier:
Calendrier Résultats Classements
Se connecter

Motorsport Network

TV Acheter des billets Boutique

Téléchargez nos apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.
TV Acheter des billets Boutique
Précédent Suivant
MotoGP / GP de Malaisie / Résultats

La grille de départ du GP de Malaisie MotoGP

partages
commentaires
Par :
Co-auteur: Camille De Bastiani
2 nov. 2019 à 08:09

Découvrez la grille de départ du Grand Prix de Malaisie MotoGP, avec une nouvelle pole position pour Fabio Quartararo, lors de la course à domicile de son équipe, Petronas Yamaha SRT !

Lire aussi :

1.  Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

2.  Maverick Viñales

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

3. Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

4.  Jack Miller

Pramac Racing

 

 

5.  Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

 

 

 

6.  Valentino Rossi

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

7.  Álex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

8.  Danilo Petrucci

Ducati Team

 

 

 

9.  Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

10.  Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati Team

 

11.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

12.  Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Racing

13.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

14.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

 

 

15. Spain Pol Espargaró

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

16. Czech Republic Karel Abraham

Reale Avintia Racing

 

17.  Andrea Iannone

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

 

 

 

18.  Jorge Lorenzo

Repsol Honda Team

19. Finland Mika Kallio

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

20. Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 
 

Article suivant
Qualifs - Quartararo imparable, Márquez piégé !

Article précédent

Qualifs - Quartararo imparable, Márquez piégé !

Article suivant

Márquez : "J'ai essayé de copier Quartararo, mais je suis tombé"

Márquez : "J'ai essayé de copier Quartararo, mais je suis tombé"
Charger les commentaires

À propos de cet article

Séries MotoGP
Événement GP de Malaisie
Catégorie Q2
Lieu Sepang International Circuit
Auteur Michaël Duforest

Centre de courses

GP de Valence

GP de Valence

15 nov. - 17 nov.
Séance Date
Heure Locale
Votre heure
 Contenu
EL1
ven. 15 nov.
ven. 15 nov.
03:55
09:55
EL2
ven. 15 nov.
ven. 15 nov.
08:10
14:10
EL3
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
03:55
09:55
EL4
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
07:30
13:30
Q1
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
08:10
14:10
Q2
sam. 16 nov.
sam. 16 nov.
08:35
14:35
WU
dim. 17 nov.
dim. 17 nov.
03:20
09:20
Course
dim. 17 nov.
dim. 17 nov.
08:00
14:00
Derniers résultats Classements

Vidéos les plus récentes

La moto d'Andrea Iannone prend feu ! 01:20
MotoGP

La moto d'Andrea Iannone prend feu !

Embarquez avec Valentino Rossi à Valence ! 00:31
MotoGP

Embarquez avec Valentino Rossi à Valence !

Marc Márquez ramasse les débris de sa Honda après une chute 01:35
MotoGP

Marc Márquez ramasse les débris de sa Honda après une chute

Grosse chute pour Quartararo à Valence 01:17
MotoGP

Grosse chute pour Quartararo à Valence

Retour sur la chute d'Álex Márquez 01:39
MotoGP

Retour sur la chute d'Álex Márquez

Dernières infos

La Honda 2020, pas plus facile à piloter selon Crutchlow
MGP

La Honda 2020, pas plus facile à piloter selon Crutchlow

Quartararo et Morbidelli impatients de tester le nouveau moteur
MGP

Quartararo et Morbidelli impatients de tester le nouveau moteur

Espargaró très enthousiaste grâce au nouveau châssis KTM
MGP

Espargaró très enthousiaste grâce au nouveau châssis KTM

Le test de Valence en photos
MGP

Le test de Valence en photos

Iannone et l'Aprilia en feu : "J'ai eu peur, c'est normal"
MGP

Iannone et l'Aprilia en feu : "J'ai eu peur, c'est normal"

Calendrier

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formule 1
Billets
Par
12 déc.
Billets
Voir le calendrier calendrier
Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter

L'app Motorsport.com

Séries

Motorsport Network

Nous contacter

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Tous droits réservés.