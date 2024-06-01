Toutes les séries

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse
Résultats
MotoGP GP d'Italie

La grille de départ du sprint au GP d'Italie MotoGP 2024

Jorge Martín sera en pole pour la course sprint au Grand Prix d'Italie. Voici l'intégralité de la grille de départ, sans la pénalité de Pecco Bagnaia, qui ne sera appliquée que dimanche.

Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lire aussi :

1. Spain Jorge Martín

Prima Pramac Racing

 

2. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

3. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

4. Spain Marc Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

5. Italy Enea Bastianini

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

6. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Prima Pramac Racing

7. Spain Pedro Acosta

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

8. Spain Álex Márquez

Gresini Racing MotoGP

 

 

9. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

10. Spain Álex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

11. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Trackhouse Racing

 

 

12. Spain Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Racing

13. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

14. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

 

15. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

16. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

 

17. Spain Joan Mir

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

18. France Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

19. Australia Jack Miller

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

20. Spain Augusto Fernández

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

 

 

21. Spain Pol Espargaró

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

22. Italy Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing

 

23. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

24. Italy Luca Marini

Repsol Honda Team

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Article précédent Qualifs - Martín prive Bagnaia de la pole, Márquez à terre
Article suivant Bagnaia ravi de son chrono après une "pénalité de clowns"

Top Comments

Il n'y a pas de commentaire pour le moment. Souhaitez-vous en écrire un ?
More from
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello

Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello
Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín

Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín
Bagnaia entre joie de la victoire et colère face aux commissaires

Bagnaia entre joie de la victoire et colère face aux commissaires

MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Bagnaia entre joie de la victoire et colère face aux commissaires

Dernières infos

Le WRC en Arabie saoudite pour les 10 prochaines années

Le WRC en Arabie saoudite pour les 10 prochaines années

WRC WRC
Le WRC en Arabie saoudite pour les 10 prochaines années
Le programme du Rallye de Sardaigne 2024, au format 48h inédit

Le programme du Rallye de Sardaigne 2024, au format 48h inédit

WRC WRC
Rallye de Sardaigne
Le programme du Rallye de Sardaigne 2024, au format 48h inédit
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello

Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Photos - GP d'Italie 2024 - Samedi au Mugello
Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín

Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italie
Bastianini reproche un contact "très, très à la limite" à Martín

Nous contacter

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tous droits réservés.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Inscription Se connecter

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
S'abonner

Edition

Suisse