Les premières images d'Ogier au volant de la Toyota Yaris WRC
Sébastien Ogier et Julien Ingrassia préparent la saison 2020 du Championnat du mondes des Rallyes, leur dernière, qu'ils disputeront avec Toyota. Voici les premières images du duo français au volant de la Yaris WRC. Kalle Rovanperä et Elfyn Evans ont également participé à roulage dans le sud de la France, en préparation du Rallye Monte-Carlo.
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo de: Toyota Racing
